“Live in one, rent out the other” is a common phrase real estate agents use to convince homebuyers to become landlords and purchase an income property. Here are three we found on the market for about $600,000:
• East LA: Duplex located near freeways, shops and downtown. Each unit includes 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Now asking $598,000.
• El Sereno: Each unit features 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, an open concept kitchen, a laundry room, parking, and a backyard that offers mountain views. Now asking $595,000.
• Echo Park/Westlake: Two story apartment with each unit consisting of 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom, and is separately metered. Now asking $599,000.
