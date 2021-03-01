Eastside Real Estate & Development News

A round up the latest real estate news.

East Hollywood

A 26-unit residential project would replace a duplex on Berendo Street, under plans filed with the city. The proposed project at 1115-1117 N Berendo St. was sold to new owners in September 2019 for $1,665,000. The developer, Yoav Atzmon, is seeking to take advantage of incentives that allow for the construction of larger projects located near major transit lines. The building is three blocks from the Vermont-Santa Monica Metro Station, and is right behind the Linoleum City on Santa Monica Boulevard.

An appeal has been denied against a proposed 153-unit project on Maubert Avenue. The plan is to merge five lots at 4629-4651 W. Maubert Ave. into one, demolish three existing multi-family buildings and replace them with one 8-story apartment building.

Echo Park

The “Jungle Gym House,” a 1,560-square-foot creation uphill from Glendale Boulevard, gets a star turn in Architectural Digest. It was dreamt up by its residents, consultant Melanie Ryan and architect Todd Sussman. The “Jungle Gym” nickname seems to derive at least partly from the steel grid at the front of nearly all-black structure.

Los Feliz

Screenwriter Adam Sztykiel and his wife, actress and producer Ellie Knaus have listed their 4.5-bedroom Spanish-style estate for just under $4.4 million, according to Dirt. The 4,047-square-foot home was completed in 1925, and sits on 10,851 square feet of land, just a few lots south of Griffith Park. Sztykiel was the screenwriter of "Rampage" and "Made of honor." Knaus appeared in Made of Honor, and currently hosts the podcast Atomic Moms.

Silver Lake

The site of a long-awaited housing project is being cleared along Riverside Drive north of Fletcher, Urbanize reported. Riverglen II, which dates back in the city's Planning Department to 2009, is to have more than 120 one- and two-bedroom residences, stretching from Fletcher Drive to Glendale Boulevard. An earlier Riverglen project runs along the 2400 block of Riverside, south of Fletcher.

