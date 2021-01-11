Eastside Real Estate & Development News
A round up the latest real estate news.
East Hollywood
The approval of a 153-units residential complex along Maubert Avenue is being appealed by two Los Feliz neighborhood groups. The plan was approved on Aug. 5 to tear down the three existing multi-family buildings and accessory buildings along 4629-4651 W. Maubert Ave. on the border of East Hollywood and Los Feliz, and construct an eight-story apartment building, with a courtyard, a pool, a roof deck and a fitness room. Among other objections, the appellants - representatives from the Los Feliz Preservation Coalition and the Los Feliz Improvement Association - say exceptions to the Vermont/Western SNAP and Hollywood Community Plan were not properly supported. The project received approval for an 80 percent increase in density. A staff report from the Department of City Planning recommends denying the appeals, which will go before the City Planning Commission on Thursday, Jan. 14.
Echo Park
An appeal has been rejected against a 72-unit residential complex along Temple Street. The six-story, mixed-use building is part of the Transit Oriented Communities Affordable Housing Incentive Program, and includes seven units set aside for extremely low-income households. As a result, the project was granted a 60% increase in density, and a 20% reduction in open space.
Los Feliz
A 3-bedroom/3-bathroom traditional on Aberdeen Avenue was the highest-priced home sale in the area last week, even though it went for about $200,000 below the asking price, according to Redfin. The gated one-story home, which sits on 0.29 acres, sold for $2.9 million, about 7.4% lower than the asking price of $3,132,292. Features include high ceilings in the step-down living room, and a spa-like bath with a steam shower.
Mount Washington
Wolford House on Sea View Lane showed up in Architectural Digest as one of L.A.'s seven best Airbnbs. Declared a Historic Cultural Monument in 1994, the house was designed by architect James DeLong, a student of Frank Lloyd Wright - and built in 1949. With the extensive use of glass, the home incorporates "a close relationship of interior and exterior spaces," according to historian Charles Fisher. Airbnb is currently offering rooms at $305 a night. The list in Architectural Digest also includes a stylish though less historic home in Atwater Village.
On The Market Sponsored Listings
All Signs Point to Homes Highland Park and Glassell Park
New Echo Park TIC Community
New Fairfax District TIC Community
Roadmap to Success
Start the New Year in a New Home
— Barry Lank
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.