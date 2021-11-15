Eastside Real Estate & Development News

A round up the latest real estate news.

Citywide

Is it possible to stop tech companies and private equity firms from buying mostly single-family affordable housing as investments? The L.A. City Council has asked the Chief Legislative Analyst and City Attorney's Office for advice on how to do this, according to MyNewsLA. Companies such as Zillow, Opendoor, Rockethomes and Redfin "primarily target affordable, single-family homes and compete to buy up as much inventory as possible, flip them and then sell them for a profit,” the motion stated.

An updated anti-camping ordinance targets freeway underpasses in Glassell Park and Silver Lake, schools in Echo Park and Historic Filipinotown, and parks in Boyle Heights and East Hollywood. These are some of the 16 sites on the Eastside where City Council members want to enforce bans on encampments, and restrictions for sleeping on and obstructing sidewalks and other public places. Go here for an interactive map of the sites.

Eagle Rock

A Hill Drive home was used as a film location in the historical anthology series “Impeachment” as the home of Linda Tripp, who blew the whistle on the illicit affair between President Bill Clinton and White House intern Monica Lewinsky, Dirt reported. And apparently the 1940 Colonial bears a striking resemblance to Tripp's actual home.

Glassell Park

A new Starbucks is planned for a shopping center at Eagle Rock Boulevard and Avenue 40. The applicants - Elliot Megdal and Associates - are applying for a zone variance and others approvals for a Starbucks in the same shopping center anchored by a Rite Aid store.

Mount Washington

It was more than 60 years ago when Dr. Fong Q. Jing and his wife Lorraine were looking to build a home but often encountered deed and covenant restrictions that targeted persons of Chinese descent. That's how they ended up buying a lot on a steep hillside in Mount Washington. The modernist home that rose there has been nominated as a historic-cultural monument - due to the Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired design by architect, William Earl Wear.

Silver Lake

Two condominium units would rise on a vacant lot at N. Coronado Street and Berkeley Avenue, under designs filed with city planning. The three-story structures would rise at 1601 N. Coronado St. The applicant is listed as Edmund Dolan/LA21A, LLC, of Aliso Viejo.

