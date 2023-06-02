Here's your rundown of Eastside real estate news.
Where Eastside median home sale prices fell and rose
Word is that home prices have started rising again. But that comes after median home sale prices throughout California dropped between April of last year and this year, according to Redfin.
On the Eastside, seven neighborhoods managed to see home prices rise over that one-year period. But everywhere else, the median sale price dropped or stayed the same. That doesn’t mean the value of all individual properties went down — just that the median price sagged for the homes that were actually sold.
Where the median price went up:
- Cypress Park: +8.0%
- East Hollywood: +16.3%
- Echo Park: +2.5%
- Elysian Valley Riverside: +3.0%
- Hermon: +6.6%
- Los Feliz: +12.4%
- Silver Lake: +11.6%
Where the median price went down or stayed the same:
- Atwater Village: -11.9%
- Boyle Heights: -2.6%
- East Los Angeles: -10.8%
- Eagle Rock: -11.1%
- El Sereno: 0.0%
- Garvanza: -4.3%
- Glassell Park: -8.4%
- Highland Park: -6.9%
- Historic Filipinotown: -12.2%
- Lincoln Heights: -20.3%
- Montecito Heights: -17.0%
- Monterey Hills: -19.6%
- Mount Washington: -24.0%
The number of newly listed homes also dropped or stayed the same almost everywhere on the Eastside - except East Hollywood, (home to a large number of Transit Oriented Community construction projects), Elysian Valley-Riverside, and Cypress Park.
No new home insurance from State Farm - including Eastside
State Farm is no longer offering home insurance to new customers in California, NBC News reported. This has a lot to do with the increasing damages from wildfires, according to Curbed -- a risk that largely doesn't apply to the Eastside of Los Angeles. Nonetheless, we're included. Paired with the risk of catastrophe are "historic increases in construction costs outpacing inflation ... and a challenging reinsurance market," the insurance company said in a statement.
Lincoln Heights
A plan for 184 new apartments across the street from Lincoln Park has cleared the city's Planning Commission, Urbanize reported. The seven-story building would occupy the corner of 3601-3615 Mission Rd. and 2010-2036 Lincoln Park Ave. In exchange for density bonuses that include an increase in allowable height and a decrease in open space, the building would set aside 47 apartments for Very Low Income households.
Mount Washington
The highest-priced home sale on the Eastside over the last seven days is along a narrow hillside street, near the Clemont Staircase. The mid-century-inspired three-bedroom/three-bathroom at 440 W. Ave 46 sold for $2,240,000, according to Redfin. That’s more than $350,000 over the list price, and nearly three times as much as the last sale price, from 2013. It was designed by architect Kemper Nomland Jr. in 1981.
🏘️ Eastside Open Houses
This week's featured open houses include:
- Modern Oasis in Frogtown
- Garvanza chic
- Inizio: New Homes in Glassell Park
Good luck house hunting!
209 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!
We are grateful to all those who have made financial contributions to The Eastsider. One-time contributions are always welcome, but we encourage you to join the ranks of our Reader Sponsors who have committed to making a monthly contribution. Our goal is to have 300 Reader Sponsors by the end of 2023. Why is this so important? Even a small monthly contribution will create a more stable source of revenue, giving us more confidence to commit to expanding our staff to provide you with more of the community news you can’t find anywhere else.
Join The Eastsider 300
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks! —Jesús Sanchez, Publisher PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
Featured Properties
Real Estate Listings and News From Our Sponsors
Nestled in the highly sought-after neighborhood of Garvanza, this Mid-Century beauty offers an exceptional living experience.
Nestled in the highly sought-after neighborhood of Garvanza, this Mid-Century beauty offers an exceptional living experience.
This week's latest listings from Tracy Do Coldwell Banker.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.