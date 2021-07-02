Here's the latest batch of information and news for Eastside home buyers and sellers.

News & Notes

May Results : The median price of a home sold in L.A. County in May jumped 25% from last year's level to $775,000 -- a record high. But the the year-over-year comparison looks better than it seems because last year's market was depressed during the early months of the pandemic before rebounding. Many expect prices to continue to increase but at a slower rate.

Here is a breakdown of May 2021 sales by Zip Code from Corelogic:

Atwater Village + Silver Lake North (90039)

Single-Family Homes Sold: 18

Median Sales Price: $1,326,000

Change from May 2020: 4.2%

Boyle Heights (90033)

Single-Family Homes Sold: 6

Median Sales Price: $658,000

Change from May 2020: N/A

Boyle Heights South + East LA (90023)

Single-Family Homes Sold: 4

Median Sales Price: $540,000

Change from May 2020: 0.0%

Cypress Park, Glassell Park & Mt. Washington (90065)

Single-Family Homes Sold:40

Median Sales Price: $1,069,000

Change from May 2020: 29.8%

Eagle Rock (90041)

Single-Family Homes Sold: 14

Median Sales Price: $1,283,000

Change from May 2020: 58.9%

East LA (90022)

Single-Family Homes Sold:12

Median Sales Price: $581,000

Change from May 2020: 33.6%

East LA + City Terrace (90063)

Single-Family Homes Sold: 11

Median Sales Price: $678,000

Change from May 2020: 32.4%

East Hollywood (90029)

Single-Family Homes Sold: 5

Median Sales Price: $1,196,000

Change from May 2020: N/A

Echo Park/Silver Lake (90026)

Single-Family Homes Sold: 25

Median Sales Price: $1,210,000

Change from May 2020: 21.0%

El Sereno (90032)

Single-Family Homes Sold: 21

Median Sales Price: $815,000

Change from May 2020: 25.3%

Highland Park (90042)

Single-Family Homes Sold: 27

Median Sales Price: $957,000

Change from Feb 2020: 16.0%

Lincoln Heights (90031)

Single-Family Homes Sold: 8

Median Sales Price: $848,000

Change from May 2020: 40.1%

Los Feliz (90027)

Single-Family Homes Sold: 13

Median Sales Price: $2,808,000

Change from May 2020: 85.3%

Celebrity Real Estate: Tara Subkoff - who, in recent years, has largely turned from acting to fashion design - has bought a Streamline Moderne-style home from former Museum of Contemporary Art curator Philipp Kaiser, paying $2.25 million, or $255,000 above the asking price, the L.A. Times reported. The three-story hilltop building on Silver Ridge Avenue reportedly towers over its neighbors. “Everything is curvy in the common spaces,” the Times said, “from arched doorways to rounded walls of glass overlooking the city and mountains.”

Hi & Low: The highest priced Eastside home sale within about the past week was a 4-bedroom Angeleno Heights Craftsman with 2 ADUs that sold for $2,825,000 ($830,000 over asking); the lowest was a 1-bedroom Monterey Hills condo that went for the asking price of $439,000.

Real Estate Reductions

$26k slice on East LA 1-bedroom; $36k reduction on Los Feliz condo; $151k chop on Garvanza cottage

Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.

East LA 1-bedroom: $26,000 slice on gated home divided into 2 sections with 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom. Property has the potential to add an ADU. Now $499,500.

Los Feliz condo: $36,000 reduction on 1-bedroom and 1-bathroom unit in Los Feliz Towers with private balcony. Condo amenities include pool, sauna and gym. Now $589,000.

Garvanza cottage: $151,000 chop on updated English cottage with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, an office, a fireplace in living room, a patio with an outdoor kitchen, and a detached garage. Now $999,000.

Now Asking

Homes in Angelino Heights, Montecito Heights and Mount Washington with 4th of July fireworks views

Not everyone enjoys fireworks (most dogs would also fall into this category). But there are enough fireworks fans out there that some real estate listings mention that you can enjoy 4th of July fireworks displays (especially those at Dodger Stadium) from the comfort of your home.

Here are three we found:

• Montecito Heights 4-bedroom: Gated, elevated home includes a garage with built-in cabinetry and kitchen appliances. Front view of home shows LA area while rear offers views of Pasadena. Now asking $1,299,000.

• Mount Washington Mid Century: 3-bedroom, multi-level home comes with 2.5 bathrooms, and a double garage. Property views include Elysian Park hills and Dodger stadium. Now asking $1,149,000.

• Angelino Heights Traditional: Craftsman style home 2 levels, upper level comes with 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and an office. Lower level includes a basement with 2 bedrooms, an extra room, a kitchen, and a half bath. Now asking $1,050,000.

