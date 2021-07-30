Here's the latest batch of information and news for Eastside home buyers and sellers.

News & Notes

June Results : The median price of a home sold in L.A. County in June shot up more than 23% from last year's level to $790,000 -- a record high. With more homes hitting the market, prices and sales are expected to moderate in coming months.

Here is a breakdown of June 2021 sales by Zip Code from Corelogic:

Atwater Village + Silver Lake North (90039)

Single-Family Homes Sold: 39

Median Sales Price: $1,400,000

Change from June 2020: 4.3%

Boyle Heights (90033)

Single-Family Homes Sold: 4

Median Sales Price: $658,000

Change from June 2020: N/A

Boyle Heights South + East LA (90023)

Single-Family Homes Sold: 4

Median Sales Price: $550,000

Change from June 2020: -0.4%

Cypress Park, Glassell Park & Mt. Washington (90065)

Single-Family Homes Sold:40

Median Sales Price: $1,270,000

Change from May June 2020: 38.5%

Eagle Rock (90041)

Single-Family Homes Sold: 23

Median Sales Price: $1,200,000

Change from June 2020: 32.6%

East LA (90022)

Single-Family Homes Sold:12

Median Sales Price: $525,000

Change from June 2020: 18.0%

East LA + City Terrace (90063)

Single-Family Homes Sold: 19

Median Sales Price: $550,000

Change from June 2020: 31.0%

East Hollywood (90029)

Single-Family Homes Sold: 2

Median Sales Price: $1,125,000

Change from June 2020: 58.5%

Echo Park/Silver Lake (90026)

Single-Family Homes Sold: 25

Median Sales Price: $1,270,000

Change from June 2020: 19.2%

El Sereno (90032)

Single-Family Homes Sold: 21

Median Sales Price: $770,000

Change from June 2020: 8.4%

Highland Park (90042)

Single-Family Homes Sold: 42

Median Sales Price: $955,000

Change from June 2020: 22.4%

Lincoln Heights (90031)

Single-Family Homes Sold: 7

Median Sales Price: $915,000

Change from June 2020: 17.3%

Los Feliz (90027)

Single-Family Homes Sold: 26

Median Sales Price: $2,259,000

Change from June 2020: 17.7%

Denzel & Ethan Filmed Here: A house used in the movie "Training Day" sold for $1.3 million, the highest-price home sale in Echo Park last week, Redfin reported. The 113-year-old Craftsman at 1031 Everett St. is described as a private compound, with a separate studio guest house. The three-bedroom was used for several scenes the 2001 crime drama starring Denzel Washington and Ethan Hawke. It was where the film's antagonist, Roger, lived. And died.

Celebrity Real Estate: It looks like actress Emily Wickersham - who's played Ellie Bishop on “NCIS” for eight years - has sold her 1930s Spanish-style cottage on Lambeth Street. Redfin says the home sold for $3,850,000, only five days after being listed at that price. Wickersham had bought the hillside home for $2.6 million in 2019 from Gary Oldman’s fourth ex-wife, Alexandra Edenborough, Dirt reported.

Hi & Low: The highest priced Eastside home sale within about the past week was a 4-bedroom Los Feliz Traditional painted a dark grey that sold for $2,975,000 ($20,000 under asking); the lowest was a 2-bedroom El Sereno fixer that went for $375,000.

Real Estate Reductions

$4k slice on Los Feliz bungalow; $15k cut on Highland Park Spanish; $25k chop on Cypress Park Traditional

Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.

Los Feliz bungalow: $4,000 slice on 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom home built in 1920. Property is gated with 24 hour security system and features a rear patio with BBQ area. Now $1,595,000.

Highland Park Spanish: $15,000 cut on remodeled home that includes 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom with upgraded double pane windows, and new exterior painting. Property also includes a garage and backyard. Now $860,000.

Cypress Park Traditional: $25,000 chop on home with triple lot, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, a basement and a backyard. Views of DTLA can be seen throughout the home. Now $930,000.

Now Asking

What $750k buys you in Cypress Park, El Sereno & Silver Lake

If you are in the market for a home for around $750,000, here are three properties that are currently available:

• Cypress Park: Craftsman home features 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a 2-car garage, and a backyard with a long driveway. Property is gated and has new dual panel windows, a new roof and new solar panels. Now asking $750,000.

• El Sereno: Mid-century, modern home includes 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, an enclosed rear patio and professional landscaping. Kitchen and bathrooms have been remodeled. Now asking $749,000.

• Silver Lake: Top floor residence features 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, high ceilings, and 2 separate patios in kitchen and living room. Upgrades include kitchen with new appliances, baths, flooring, doors, and windows. Now asking $749,500.

