A round up the latest Eastside real estate news.

Highland Park

A Highland Park couple from Seattle suffered some price shock when they tried to get a two-bedroom house on the Eastside for under $925,000, The New York Times reported. Among other things, Kenleigh Weber and Andrew Martin learned that most listing prices were set low to encourage bidding wars, and they needed to shop for homes priced below their actual budget.

Boyle Heights

An L.A. County report lays out what might be done with Boyle Heights' old General Hospital building, which has stood mostly empty for more than a decade, Urbanize reported. Possibilities for the 19-story building, as well as nearby structures on 12 acres of public land, include housing, markets, open space, offices, perhaps even a library.

The large Ace * Mission Studios on Mission Road is planning on infrastructure improvements including new fencing, secured entrances, renovated studio space, and new roofing, according to documents filed with the City. But first the company is asking to merge the 20 lots that make up the 17-acre media production facility - then a subdivision of that resulting property into four lots.

Echo Park

Rite Aid drug store on Glendale Boulevard is closing for good on May 19 as a cost-cutting move. The Echo Park Rite Aid is among the 145 stores shutting down by June.

Actress and model Emily Ratajkowski listed her Elysian Heights home for $2.2 million, Dirt reported. That's just 10% higher than what she paid for the mid-century compound on Valentine Street four years ago.

Los Feliz

A Georgian mini-compound just south of Griffith Park sold for $3,450,000 this week, according to Redfin. That makes it the highest-priced Eastside home sale during the last week. The 3-bedroom/4.5 bathroom in Los Feliz went for more than $200,000 over asking.

Real Estate Reductions

This week's price cuts include $24,000 off a Monterey Hills townhome, $100,000 cut on an Elysian Heights Mid Century and a $309,000 chop on a Highland Park 4-bedroom.

