News & Notes

The median price of homes sold across Southern California in August rose nearly 14% from the same month last year to $680,000. That’s a strong performance but it's the smallest year-over-year increase since February and could be a sign that the market is cooling a bit from its frenzied pace, the LA Times noted.

Prices rose at about the same rate in L.A. County, with the median sales price increasing 13.4% to $785,000.

How did the Eastside do?

The largest increases were reported in Echo Park – Silver Lake and City Terrace, where the median sales price in August jumped more than 40% compared to last year. Meanwhile, prices slipped in Boyle Heights, East Los Angeles end Los Feliz.

Here is a breakdown of August 2021 Eastside sales by Zip Code from Corelogic:

Atwater Village + Silver Lake North (90039)

Single-Family Homes Sold: 16

Median Sales Price: $1,259,000

Change from a year ago: 12.4%

Boyle Heights (90033)

Single-Family Homes Sold: 4

Median Sales Price: $583,000

Change from a year ago: -0.3%

Boyle Heights South + East LA (90023)

Single-Family Homes Sold: 3

Median Sales Price: $415,000

Change from a year ago -21.7%

Cypress Park, Glassell Park & Mt. Washington (90065)

Single-Family Homes Sold:31

Median Sales Price: $1,171,000

Change from a year ago 9.7%

Eagle Rock (90041)

Single-Family Homes Sold: 19

Median Sales Price: $1,185,000

Change from a year ago: 9.7%

East LA (90022)

Single-Family Homes Sold: 4

Median Sales Price: $535,000

Change from a year ago: -3.2%

East LA + City Terrace (90063)

Single-Family Homes Sold: 16

Median Sales Price: $705,000

Change from a year ago: 41.0%

East Hollywood (90029)

Single-Family Homes Sold: 5

Median Sales Price: $1,406,000

Change from a year ago 23.2%

Echo Park/Silver Lake (90026)

Single-Family Homes Sold: 20

Median Sales Price: $1,318,000

Change from a year ago: 46.4%

El Sereno (90032)

Single-Family Homes Sold: 22

Median Sales Price: $702,000

Change from a year ago: 6.4%

Highland Park (90042)

Single-Family Homes Sold: 28

Median Sales Price: $1,025,000

Change from a year ago 10.2%

Lincoln Heights (90031)

Single-Family Homes Sold: 10

Median Sales Price: $774,000

Change from a year ago: 10.9%

Los Feliz (90027)

Single-Family Homes Sold: 19

Median Sales Price: $1,585,000

Change from a year ago: -21.0%

Hi & Low: The highest priced Eastside home sale within about the past week was the 5-bedroom Lovel Health House in Los Feliz that sold for $8,750,000 ($2,750,000 under asking); the lowest was a live-work condo loft in Lincoln Heights that went for the asking price of $549,990.

Real Estate Reductions

$50k cut on City Terrace Spanish; $20k slice on Elysian Valley Traditional; $100k chop on Eagle Rock tri-level

Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.

City Terrace Spanish: $50,000 cut on 2-bedroom home with 1 bathroom, a family room, and the possibility to add an ADU. Property is a fixer-upper. Now $649,000.

Elysian Valley traditional: $20,000 slice on property with 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a kitchen with upgraded cabinets, a garage, and a backyard. Now $1,179,000.

Eagle Rock tri-level: $100,000 chop on 3-bedroom home with 3.5 bathrooms, a bonus room, a remodeled kitchen, and multiple balconies. Backyard features a pool. Now $1,499,000.

Now Asking

Homes selling for about $600k in East LA, Echo Park and Highland Park

Is your house hunting budget around $600,000? Then these 3 properties are in your price range:

• East LA 2-bedroom bungalow: Gated property has 1-bathroom, a long driveway, and has the potential for investment. Now asking $599,000.

• Three-bedroom Echo Park TIC: Upper unit home features 2 bathrooms, new appliances, a washer and dryer, a smart thermostat, an alarm, and 2 parking spaces. Now asking $599,000.

• Highland Park 2-bedroom townhouse: Mid-Century unit with 2 levels includes 1.5 bathrooms, a powder room, stainless appliances, and a private patio. Community is gated and has a pool. Now asking $598,000.

