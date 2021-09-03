Here's the latest batch of information and news for Eastside home buyers and sellers.

News & Notes

While home buyers are beginning to become more picky with more choices available, LA home prices continue to surge this summer. The LA County median sales price reached $795,000 in July. That is a record high, said the LA Times.

On the Eastside, July was a mixed bag. Some neighborhoods, such as Echo Park and El Sereno, saw the median sales price jump more than 30% from a year ago. But most neighborhoods posted more moderate gains, and some places, like Boyle Heights and Los Feliz, experienced a decline.

Here is a breakdown of July 2021 Eastside sales by Zip Code from Corelogic:

Atwater Village + Silver Lake North (90039)

Single-Family Homes Sold: 20

Median Sales Price: $1,450,000

Change from a year ago: 28.1%

Boyle Heights (90033)

Single-Family Homes Sold: 4

Median Sales Price: $583,000

Change from a year ago: -0.3%

Boyle Heights South + East LA (90023)

Single-Family Homes Sold: 5

Median Sales Price: $550,000

Change from a year ago 7.1%

Cypress Park, Glassell Park & Mt. Washington (90065)

Single-Family Homes Sold:36

Median Sales Price: $1,000,000

Change from a year ago -2.2%

Eagle Rock (90041)

Single-Family Homes Sold: 12

Median Sales Price: $1,185,000

Change from a year ago: 9.7%

East LA (90022)

Single-Family Homes Sold:10

Median Sales Price: $513,000

Change from a year ago: 28.1%

East LA + City Terrace (90063)

Single-Family Homes Sold: 15

Median Sales Price: $591,000

Change from a year ago: 14.8%

East Hollywood (90029)

Single-Family Homes Sold: 4

Median Sales Price: $1,040,000

Change from a year ago 6.9%

Echo Park/Silver Lake (90026)

Single-Family Homes Sold: 25

Median Sales Price: $1,430,000

Change from a year ago: 30.0%

El Sereno (90032)

Single-Family Homes Sold: 31

Median Sales Price: $843,000

Change from a year ago: 32.5%

Highland Park (90042)

Single-Family Homes Sold: 30

Median Sales Price: $1,000,000

Change from a year ago 9.3%

Lincoln Heights (90031)

Single-Family Homes Sold: 7

Median Sales Price: $710,000

Change from a year ago: 5.2%

Los Feliz (90027)

Single-Family Homes Sold: 25

Median Sales Price: $2,468,000

Change from a year ago: -9.4%

Hi & Low: The highest priced Eastside home sale within about the past week was a 3-bedroom Los Feliz Spanish Revival with guest house and pool that sold for $3,538,000 ($457,000 under asking); the lowest was a 2-bedroom Monterey Hills condo that went for $512,000 ($12,000 over asking).

Real Estate Reductions

$20k slice on Echo Park condo; $31k cut on El Sereno 3 bedroom; $72k chop on Atwater Village Triplex

Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.

Echo Park condo: $20,000 slice on Lago Vista unit with 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, a newly renovated kitchen, and a private balcony offering views of Echo Park lake. Complex includes a pool and manicured grounds. Now $729,000.

El Sereno 3 bedroom: $31,000 cut on potential investment opportunity home with 1.5 bathrooms, and a front yard with room for parking. or adding an ADU. Property is located near downtown, Cal State LA, and Keck Hospital of USC. Now $559,000.

Atwater Village Triplex: $72,000 chop on 3 recently remodeled units. One unit has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Front unit has 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, and outdoor sitting area. Bonus unit has 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom with living room space. Now $1,377,888.

Now Asking

Homes for sale near Cal State LA

Living in the University Hills section of El Sereno puts you within walking, biking or scootering (?) distance of Cal State LA. Here are three properties we found in that area.

• Custom built 4-bedroom: Fully fenced home is 3 stories and has 5.5 bathrooms. Bottom level includes a den and has direct access to 2-car garage. Main level has kitchen, a balcony, and door leading to back patio. Top floor has 2 balconies and the master room. Now asking $1,385,000.

• Remodeled 3-bedroom: Newly remodeled home includes 2 bathrooms, an open space kitchen near living room, a master bedroom with a balcony, and a 1-car attached garage. New appliances include refrigerator, stove, and air conditioner. Now asking $788,000.

• Two bedroom w/ADU potential: Property features a basement, 1 bathroom, 1 car garage, and has two lowered levels in the back. Home has new paint, flooring, and an updated kitchen. Located near freeways and offers great views. Now asking $565,000.

