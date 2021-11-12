Here's the latest batch of information and news for Eastside home buyers and sellers.

News & Notes

The median price of homes sold across Southern California in September set another record high, reaching $688,500. That's up nearly 13% compared to September 2020, but much more modest than some of the increases seen earlier in the year, reports the OC Register.

Prices rose at about the same rate in L.A. County, where the median sales price climbed 12% to $795,000.

How did the Eastside do?

Here is a breakdown of September 2021 Eastside sales by Zip Code from Corelogic:

Atwater Village + Silver Lake North (90039)

Single-Family Homes Sold: 20

Median Sales Price: $1,258,000

Change from a year ago: 8.4%

Boyle Heights (90033)

Single-Family Homes Sold: 7

Median Sales Price: $680,000

Change from a year ago: 34.7%

Boyle Heights South + East LA (90023)

Single-Family Homes Sold: 2

Median Sales Price: $548,000

Change from a year ago 56.6%

Cypress Park, Glassell Park & Mt. Washington (90065)

Single-Family Homes Sold:34

Median Sales Price: $1,085,000

Change from a year ago 13.9%

Eagle Rock (90041)

Single-Family Homes Sold: 28

Median Sales Price: $1,150,000

Change from a year ago: 11.7%

East LA (90022)

Single-Family Homes Sold: 12

Median Sales Price: $668,000

Change from a year ago: 27.3%

East LA + City Terrace (90063)

Single-Family Homes Sold: 14

Median Sales Price: $585,000

Change from a year ago: 21.9%

East Hollywood (90029)

Single-Family Homes Sold: 2

Median Sales Price: $1,049,000

Change from a year ago -21.0%

Echo Park/Silver Lake (90026)

Single-Family Homes Sold: 18

Median Sales Price: $1,125,000

Change from a year ago: 8.4%

El Sereno (90032)

Single-Family Homes Sold: 24

Median Sales Price: $798,000

Change from a year ago: 20.8%

Highland Park (90042)

Single-Family Homes Sold: 27

Median Sales Price: $1,063,000

Change from a year ago 26.1%

Lincoln Heights (90031)

Single-Family Homes Sold: 10

Median Sales Price: $911,000

Change from a year ago: -2.8%

Los Feliz (90027)

Single-Family Homes Sold: 14

Median Sales Price: $3,060,000

Change from a year ago: 71.3%

Real Estate Reductions

$36k cut on Los Feliz condo; $20k slice on East LA Traditional; $75k chop on Atwater Village townhouse

Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.

Los Feliz condo: $36,000 cut on 1-bedroom unit that is freshly painted in Los Feliz Towers. Includes 1 remodeled bathroom, a balcony, and a galley kitchen. Now $629,000.

East LA Traditional: $20,000 slice on 2 houses in a lot with separate one car garages. Front yard is fenced with a shared rear yard. Property to be sold with current tenants. Now $679,000.

Atwater Village townhouse: $75,000 chop on all-electric home with 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, an atrium-style courtyard, a private patio, and a kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Now $1,175,000.

Now Asking

Homes for $800,000 in Eagle Rock, Elysian Valley and Highland Park

If an $800,000 home is in your budget, here are three properties we found in Eagle Rock, Elysian Valley and Highland Park.

• Eagle Rock rustic: Property consists of 2 buildings connected by a staircase. The lower building has 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom and a living room. The upper building includes 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and a kitchen. Now asking $799,000.

• Elysian Valley Spanish: Restored 1929 home features new plumbing, windows and doors, and a redesigned primary bathroom. Property has 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and an ADU. Now asking $799,000.

• Highland Park bungalow: Perched home includes 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, a bonus room, a separate garage, and a wrap around yard filled with fruit trees. Now asking $799,000.

