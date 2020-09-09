The roller coaster ride that is the Eastside real estate market continued to deliver unexpected thrills and surprising twists and turns during this summer of pandemic lock-downs and outbreaks.

"Pinch me," says Deirdre Salomone, a real estate agent with Highland Park's L34 Group, who compares this year so far to the crazy upmarket of 2017. "We in the industry are all blown away at what is happening right now. I never would have imagined it."

Across Southern California, home sales and prices jumped in July, according to the California Association of Realtors; in Los Angeles County, sales rose 34.6% from June, but overall, were down 2.3% from the previous (non-pandemic) year. The median home price for the area rose 5.5% from a year earlier to $670,000.

“We are historically seeing the same number of properties as we did last year,” says Mark Mullin of Tracy Do Real Estate, who adds that the uptick “is being replicated across the country and I find that encouraging.”

Low Rates & Changing Preferences

Why have home prices and demand remained strong amid a pandemic that has inflicted massive economic damage?

In addition to super-low mortgage rates, many homeowners have been propelled to upgrade their vision of home as they have sequestered during the pandemic. Parents need more room to work from home – a habit that may even continue AFTER the pandemic -- while students of all ages need study space for virtual instruction. Since travel restrictions have increased staycations, many buyers are looking for bigger backyards, pools and other amenities.

With employment slowdown, many older workers for an earlier retirement. Meanwhile, young people in apartments and condos are now serious about a standalone home to avoid communal living.

Hot Summer for Eastside Real Estate Here's the median price of single-family homes sold in July: Atwater Village-Silver Lake (90039 Zip Code): $1,133,000

Boyle Heights: $585,000

Eagle Rock: $1,080,000

East LA: $400,000

East LA-City Terrace: $515,000

Echo Park-Silver Lake (90026 Zip Code): $1,100,000

El Sereno: $636,000

Glassell Park: $1,011,000

Highland Park: $915,000

Lincoln Heights: $675,000

Los Feliz: $2,275,000 Source: CoreLogic

“We are also seeing a lot of first time home buyers,” adds Eagle Rock real estate agent Tracy King, who explains that many younger couples are getting financial help from mom and dad. “Generally speaking, homes are going for over a million in Glassell Park and Eagle Rock areas, and just a little under a million in Highland Park,” she adds.

King was bracing for a frenzied summer back in May. “The key, I think, is the extremely low interest rates. You can get under 3% with a 30 year fixed. That means people can afford to pay more for a home because their payments will be low.”

And while bigger homes are getting a lot of attention, “we are selling little houses hand over fist,” admits King.

Sellers are reaping the benefits of people wanting to upgrade. “I’ve seen homes listed in the morning and by the end of the day, there is such a great [offer], the seller realizes there’s no reason not take it,” says Mullin.

Solomone agrees, citing how a house in Lincoln Heights priced at $620,000 and eventually went for $890,000.

“It had 13 offers,” she says about the 1,146 square-foot home “Not all sales are doing that,” she continues adding that many sellers are getting $70,000 to $80,000 over the asking price.

The Changing Open House

Coronavirus has upended the traditional Open House, now a thing of the past. It has given way to online 3-D tours, virtual walkthroughs and by appointment-only visits.

Sellers are typically happier with this arrangement because it means less time for strangers to walk around their homes. But Solomone admits that she “misses the energy of the open house.”

Now, only carefully vetted buyers who have been pre-approved can take a brief (usually 10-15 minute) tour of the house. Scheduling buyers for tours can be logistical nightmare, especially if buyers want to see more than one home in a day.

Plus, the home tour isn’t the final step in the process these days. “Sometimes even before a house shows, you can have 5 or 6 offers on the table,” says Solomone.

Still, how long can this hot market continue?

Even with the high unemployment rate, King, Mullin and Solomone have seen little to no foreclosures or distressed sales.

King points to the Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell promising to keep interest rates low until the end of the year. Solomone wonders how the election in November will affect the country’s psyche. And Mullin uses the entertainment industry as a harbinger of things to come.

“If Hollywood can get back to work in 2021 that could save a lot of potential financial problems and crashes,” he says. “I don’t see us going off a cliff as an industry, but we need to be smart and be on top of our game.”