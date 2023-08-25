Here's your rundown of Eastside real estate news.
Echo Park
A new affordable housing complex has opened at 1611-1615 Montana St., Urbanize reported. The five-story, $35-million Ambrose complex has 63 studio and one-bedroom apartments, and a two-bedroom manager's unit. All units are all reserved for households earning no more than 30 percent of the area median income level.
Los Feliz
A midcentury two-bedroom on Bryn Mawr Road has sold for just under $3.5 million - the highest sale price this week for a single-family home on the Eastside, according to Redfin. The 12,600-square-foot property apparently hasn't fully changed hands since 1998, when it sold for $420,000.
Silver Lake
A six-story, 50-unit apartment building is being planned for 1032-1044 N. Manzanita St., just around the corner from Sunset Gateway, according to documents filed with the city planning department. The 79-foot-tall, 70,441 square-foot structure would replace three single-family homes that date back to 1922 and 1910. Five of the new units would be set aside for Extremely Low Income households, and one for Low Income residents. The applicant is listed as Jeff Martin of 1030 Manzanita LLC.
The City Council has approved the Silver Lake Reservoir master plan and its final environmental impact report, Urbanize reported. About 116 acres of the 127-acre Silver Lake and Ivanhoe reservoir complex will be divided into seven different components of park space: The Meadow, the Knoll, Ivanhoe Overlook, the Eucalyptus Grove, the East and West Narrows, the South Valley, and the Habitat Islands. threading throughout will be a 2.5-mile landscaped promenade along the perimeter of the reservoir.
🏘️ Eastside Open Houses
This week's featured open houses include:
- Prime Silver Lake Triplex with Views + Character
- Eagle Rock Spanish Casita
- Grand Spanish in Arroyo Seco Highland Park
- Quintessential California Craftsman in Prime Highland Park
Good luck house hunting!
