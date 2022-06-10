A round up the latest Eastside real estate news.
Echo Park
The former Reliable Do-It hardware store and several other buildings were being demolished this week on Sunset Boulevard at Everett Street. It's the same spot where Canadian developer Aragon Properties obtained the rights to build a 214-unit apartment building several years but has never started construction.
Meanwhile, about a mile west on Sunset Boulevard, grading work has begun on the site of what will be a 7-story, 176-unit apartment building near Rosemont Avenue. Eighteen of the units will be reserved for low-income tenants.
A single-family home at 836 N. Waterloo St. would be replaced by four new homes under plans filed with the City. The new homes would be three stories high. The existing home dates back to 1922.
El Sereno & Lincoln Heights
The city is contemplating how it might change a 4-mile stretch of Valley Boulevard and Mission Road that runs through El Sereno and Lincoln Heights. Possibilities include adding dedicated bus lanes, reducing railroad crossings, and creating more green space. Though informational meetings have already begun, the Valley Boulevard makeover is still in its early stages. The design process is not expected to finish for another six to eight years, and construction should take another five to 10 years.
Glassell Park
A warehouse next to the 2 Freeway at San Fernando Road has been demolished to make way for 370 apartments, according to Urbanize. The new five-story complex at 2900 San Fernando Rd. will be located near the east bank of the L.A. River. Thirty-one of the apartments will be set aside for very low-income residents. Construction is expected to take about 20 months.
Los Feliz
The former home of British pop singer Natasha Bedingfield is back on the market, Dirt reported. Now the property of hotel and banking heir Moisés Cosío Espinosa, the 1950s-era, 5-bedroom home is located in the gated community of Laughlin Park. It's been listed for just under $6.6 million. That's more than 50% what he paid in 2017.
A 5-bedroom home on nearly half an acre recently sold for $3.5 million, $720,000 above the asking price, according to Redfin. That made it the most expensive sale in the last week for a single-family home on the Eastside. The 2,972-square-foot Colonial on Commonwealth Avenue sits just down the road from a Griffith Park entrance. Features include a front-yard swimming pool shaped like the state of California.
Real Estate Reductions
This week's discounts include 14,000 off an East Los Angeles 3-bedroom, a $50,000 cut on a Lincoln Heights duplex and a $76,000 chop on a Highland Park Traditional.
Eastside Open House
Search our sponsored Open House Calendar listings below or click on the neighborhood links for more properties. Happy House Hunting!
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.