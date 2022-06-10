Echo Park demolition

Demolition work on the site of a planned apartment building at Sunset Boulevard and Everett Street.

A round up the latest Eastside real estate news.

Echo Park

The former Reliable Do-It hardware store and several other buildings were being demolished this week on Sunset Boulevard at Everett Street. It's the same spot where Canadian developer Aragon Properties obtained the rights to build a 214-unit apartment building several years but has never started construction. 

Meanwhile, about a mile west on Sunset Boulevard, grading work has begun on the site of what will be a 7-story, 176-unit apartment building near Rosemont Avenue. Eighteen of the units will be reserved for low-income tenants.

A single-family home at 836 N. Waterloo St. would be replaced by four new homes under plans filed with the City. The new homes would be three stories high. The existing home dates back to 1922.

El Sereno & Lincoln Heights

The city is contemplating how it might change a 4-mile stretch of Valley Boulevard and Mission Road that runs through El Sereno and Lincoln Heights. Possibilities include adding dedicated bus lanes, reducing railroad crossings, and creating more green space. Though informational meetings have already begun, the Valley Boulevard makeover is still in its early stages. The design process is not expected to finish for another six to eight years, and construction should take another five to 10 years.

Glassell Park

A warehouse next to the 2 Freeway at San Fernando Road has been demolished to make way for 370 apartments, according to Urbanize. The new five-story complex at 2900 San Fernando Rd. will be located near the east bank of the L.A. River. Thirty-one of the apartments will be set aside for very low-income residents. Construction is expected to take about 20 months.

Los Feliz

The former home of British pop singer Natasha Bedingfield is back on the market, Dirt reported. Now the property of hotel and banking heir Moisés Cosío Espinosa, the 1950s-era, 5-bedroom home is located in the gated community of Laughlin Park. It's been listed for just under $6.6 million. That's more than 50% what he paid in 2017.

A 5-bedroom home on nearly half an acre recently sold for $3.5 million, $720,000 above the asking price, according to Redfin. That made it the most expensive sale in the last week for a single-family home on the Eastside. The 2,972-square-foot Colonial on Commonwealth Avenue sits just down the road from a Griffith Park entrance. Features include a front-yard swimming pool shaped like the state of California. 

Real Estate Reductions

This week's discounts include 14,000 off an East Los Angeles 3-bedroom, a $50,000 cut on a Lincoln Heights duplex and a $76,000 chop on a Highland Park Traditional.

Eastside Open House

Search our sponsored Open House Calendar listings below or click on the neighborhood links for more properties. Happy House Hunting!

Assistant Editor

Barry Lank has worked for newspapers on the East and West Coasts, and earned an MS in journalism from Columbia University. He formerly produced "National Lampoon Presents: The Final Edition." A native of San Gabriel Valley, he now lives in East Hollywood.

