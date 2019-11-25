Eastside Real Estate & Development News

An Echo Park bungalow court threatened with demolition has been nominated as a historic landmark. A rendering has been released for a new East Hollywood housing project. And Councilman Gil Cedillo wants the city to look into leasing a Lincoln Heights building to house the homeless.

Read on for details!

East Hollywood

A rendering for a proposed residential complex near Barnsdall Park has been released in a report to the Los Angeles Board of Recreation and Parks Commissioners, as reported by Urbanize. The project at 4649 Maubert Ave. is to be an eight-story building, with 153 apartments wrapped around a podium courtyard with a pool. Other common areas would include a roof deck and a fitness room. It would replace multiple residential buildings that are currently on that spot.

Echo Park

There's an effort to try and block the demolition of a hillside bungalow court in Echo Park. The Echo Park Neighborhood Council on Tuesday will be voting on whether or not to support having the Stires Staircase Bungalow Court at 1251-1259 W Sunset Blvd. declared a city historic monument. The owners want to demolish the bungalows for a new housing project, according to a story in Curbed about replacing rent-controlled units lost to new development. Having the bungalows declared a historic monument would make demolition more difficult. The ultimate decision would rest with the Cultural Heritage Commission and City Council.

Lincoln Heights

City Councilman Gil Cedillo of District 1 wants the City to study the feasibility of leasing the property at 2309 Daly St. (as well as 845 S. Lake St., in the Westlake area) to use as bridge housing for homeless people. The Daly Street property - also known as the China Gate Office Building - is approximately 10,815 square-feet, and is a former care facility, wih parking for 15 cars, according to Loopnet.

Silver Lake

A single family home at 1304 N Maltman Ave. would be replaced by three small-lot homes, under plans submitted to the City on Friday.

Solano Canyon

A newly constructed Architectural duplex has hit the market in the hills next to Elysian Park, with an asking price of $2,495,000, according to a listing on Redfin. Each unit has three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The specs also list an additional one-bedroom unit. The total home space is 5,273 square feet.

That’s it for this issue of Real Estate Monday.

— Barry Lank & Jesús Sanchez