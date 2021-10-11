Eastside Real Estate & Development News

Boyle Heights

Progress on a long-planned lake rehabilitation project at Hollenbeck Park Lake has slowed - though upgrades and improvements at the park itself have continued with the recent planting of 20 trees, The Eastsider said. The ambitious plan to rehabilitate the lake was introduced nearly four years ago. It's now under the guidance of Los Angeles Sanitation, which is still finishing up the environmental documentation.

Echo Park

Plans have been filed to demolish three residential structures on 965-967 Everett St. and replace them with seven condominium units. Developers are asking for a haul route and an increase in allowable height.

Silver Lake

Can you renovate a rental home? The New York Times visited with Lauren Piscione, an interior designer who spent about $35,000 on cabinetry, painting and landscaping for a 1,200-square-foot one-bedroom that she doesn’t even own. She also dropped an additional $50,000 on furnishings she can take with her if and when she ever leaves. As for the owners? “They weren’t thrilled about it at first,” she told the Times. “I actually had to sell it to them, as if I was pitching a potential new client. I was like, ‘I’m an interior designer and here’s my vision.’ And I had to share a mood board.”

Plans for nearly 200 new residential units for Sunset Junction continue moving forward - slowly - with public hearings held last week. A 91-unit complex at 4100 Sunset Blvd. and a 102-unit building at 4311 W. Sunset Blvd. are being led by Frost/Chaddock Developers. Plans for 4100 Sunset still call for a six-story building with 10,000 square-feet of retail space. At 4311 W. Sunset Blvd., developers are still planning a five-story structure, with a 4,500-square-foot fitness center, and 999 square feet for restaurant use. This project will also require demolishing the old Bates Motel on that lot. Planning documents for these projects date back to at least 2016.

