In this issue of Real Estate Monday, the historic landmark application for an Echo Park bungalow court moves forward; environmental groups are raising concerns about building a large Glassell Park housing project next to the L.A. River; and more small-lot housing projects are in the works for Highland Park and Silver Lake.
Read on for details!
Boyle Heights
The review of a historic landmark application for the site of the International Institute of Los Angeles has been delayed. The Cultural Heritage Commission, which was to take up the application last week, continued the item until its April 2 meeting by mutual consent of the applicant and the property owner. The building at 435 South Boyle Ave. was completed in 1932, according to the L.A. Conservancy. Designed by Webber & Spaulding, the Spanish Colonial Revival features two courtyards, where recent immigrants have often gathered for special events and holidays. The Institute was established in 1914 to help newly arrived immigrants integrate into their new lives in Los Angeles.
Echo Park
The Cultural Heritage Commission voted 3-0 to take the Stiles Bungalow Court under consideration for historic-cultural status. The hillside cluster of 10 homes at 1251-1259 West Sunset Blvd. was nominated as a Historic-Cultural Monument, in the wake of plans to demolish and replace them with a 70-unit housing project. The application for historical status contends that the "site provides an important example of a surviving and significant Bungalow Court typology built in the Mission Revival style."
Highland Park
Four condominiums are slated for a vacant lot in the historic district, under plans asking to divide the parcel. The four condominiums at 6044-6046 E. La Prada Terrace are to occupy the same building. The applicant is listed as Hardy Wronske of Everell Development LP.
Twenty small-lot houses have been completed just north of York Boulevard, Urbanize reports. The development at at 1118 N Avenue 56 - called Arroyo HP - held its grand opening over the weekend, offering 3-bedroom/3.5-bathroom floor plans ranging from about 1,660 TO 2,250 square feet. Urbanize notes that asking prices range from around $870,000 to $1.1 million.
Glassell Park
Not everyone is happy about plans to build a 420-unit apartment complex where the Glendale Freeway crosses the L.A. River. More than 60 nearby residents attended an event organized by environmental groups that are opposed to the development, Curbed reported. The project at 2800 Casitas Ave. would create 385 non-rent-restricted apartments, 35 affordable units for very low income tenants, a restaurant with a beer garden, 19,000 square feet of office space, an urban farm, and more than 700 parking spots at the formerly industrial site.
Silver Lake
A small-lot subdivision of six homes would replace a single-family home and a two-story duplex at 2820-2824 Rowena Ave., under plans filed with the city. The new homes are to be three stories high, and 33 feet tall.
That’s it for this issue of Real Estate Monday.
— Barry Lank & Jesús Sanchez
