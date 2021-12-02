Now Asking Cover

Who would have thought that it would one day be a challenge to find a home for under seven figures in Echo Park? Here are three that are currently on the market:

• Echo Park 4-bedroom: Traditional-style home offers 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, an enclosed front and back yard filled with trees. Home is located near local shops. Now asking $975,000.

• Duplex on a large lot: Bungalow-style units each include 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, a kitchen, a living room, and a dining room. One unit has been updated and remodeled. Now asking $964,900.

• Duplex on Temple: Gated property features two units each with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, updated appliances, laundry, and 2 parking spaces. One unit has an office. Now asking $995,000.

Which home is the best deal?

Jesús Sanchez is the publisher of The Eastsider. He has more than 30 years of experience in newspaper and online journalism and has been a staff writer at USA Today and the LA Times. The L.A. native is a graduate of East LA College and Cal State Long Beach. He lives in Echo Park.

