An 81-unit apartment building for the chronically homeless has been proposed for Echo Park. The "Hawk House" designed by Mid-Century architect Harwell Hamilton Harris is up for historic landmark recognition. And tenants in Echo Park and Silver Lake are featured in a story about seniors who are vulnerable to eviction.

The L.A. Times focuses on seniors who are facing eviction - including Mario Canel of Silver Lake and Luis Contreras of Echo Park. At a time of gentrification and rent increases, seniors may be disproportionately affected by no-fault evictions evictions, the Times said.

East Hollywood

Fifty-four units of affordable housing have been completed at 1607 N. Hobart Blvd., replacing 22 units of substandard Rent Escrow Account Program (REAP) housing, according to Multi-Housing News. The new Coronel Apartments is a four-story building located two blocks from the Hollywood/Western Red Line station. Rents range from $488 to $1,354 a month, and are available to households earning between 30 and 60 percent of the area median income.

Echo Park

An 81-unit affordable housing complex with social services would replace two single-story commercial buildings at Alvarado and Kent streets, under plans filed with the city. SRO Housing Corporation says the studio apartments in the Alvarado Kent Apartments will come fully furnished, and will serve chronically homeless people with mental illnesses, chronically homeless veterans, homeless veterans at or below 30% of the area median income, and general low income tenants at or below 60% of the area median income. The multi-stories complex would include a community kitchen, lounge community room and other amenities.

Silver Lake

The Cultural Heritage Commission will be considering whether the Hawk House should become a historic monument. The two-story residence at 2421-2425 North Silver Ridge Avenue was designed by modernist architect Harwell Hamilton Harris in 1939 for Edwin and Ethyle Hawk. According to the recommendation report from the Department of Planning, "The house served as the headquarters for the home goods company, Hawk House, established by the Hawks by 1948, which produced distinctive products such as barbeque-braziers, lamps, and ashtrays." The report also quotes SurveyLA, calling the property "an excellent example of an Early Modern residence designed by Harwell Hamilton Harris." The home sold last year for $1.5 million.

— Barry Lank & Jesús Sanchez