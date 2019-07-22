Eastside Real Estate & Development News

An Echo Park log house sells for $1.215 million. The approval of a Highland Park housing project has been challenged. An apartment building designed by Allyn E. Morris has been declared a historic monument.

Echo Park

Who knows what the builder had in mind when a pair of log cabin-style homes were constructed in the early 1980s at the corner of Vestal and Cerro Gordo. But someone with a love for Idaho Lodgepole pine just bought one of those 3-bedroom houses -- for $1.215 million -- or about $135,000 below the asking price.

Highland Park

An appeal to stall development of a small lot subdivision at 616-620 N. Avenue 20 is scheduled to go before the East Los Angeles Area Planning Commission, according to Urbanize. The appeal was filed by the San Pasual Arroyo Seco Wildlife Habitat Preservation, which says the project should require more rigorous study under the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) because of potential impacts on wildlife and historic resources and urban wildlife. The project site is located in the Highland Park-Garvanza historic preservation overlay zone. The project's applicant, AJIT, LLC, got approvals earlier this year to build 13 houses on the vacant lot at that address.

Silver Lake

A Silver Lake apartment building designed by Allyn E. Morris is now a historic monument, The Eastsider reported. While not as well known as some legendary architects from L.A., Morris, who lived in Silver Lake, left his mid-century mark on numerous homes and apartments in Echo Park, Highland Park, Glassell Parkand Silver Lake. The City Council has voted in favor of declaring the nine-unit Roberts Apartments at Griffith Park Boulevard and Landa Street a city historic cultural monument. It's the first Morris-designed building to receive such a designation.

On the Market

That’s it for this issue of Real Estate Monday.

— Barry Lank & Jesús Sanchez