A round up the latest Eastside real estate news

Eastside

The city is primed to buy three nearby apartment buildings to provide housing and social services to homeless residents, Urbanize reported. The city's Housing Authority received the go-ahead to buy:

* A newly built, 27-unit apartment building on Alvarado Street in Echo Park for $11.2 million;

* A 42-unit complex on Temple Street in Historic Filipinotown for $18.6 million;

* An 85-key hotel at 1044 N. Soto Street in Boyle Heights for $35.8 million.

These are among 16 properties with 1,276 units that will be purchased for nearly $508 million.

Glassell Park

A plan to build a massive mixed-use complex along the L.A. River in Glassell Park has apparently been abandoned after years of opposition.

Pan Am Equities, which wanted to build more than 400 housing units in the 2800 block of Casitas Avenue near the 2 Freeway, sold the 7-acre property to Rexford Industrial for $43 million, according to the L.A. Business Journal. Councilman Gil Cedillo said the planned development has been withdrawn from consideration, and the property is now available for lease.

The project met with opposition from numerous environmental and community groups, including the Natural Resources Defense Council and Friends of the LA River.

"We opposed this project because of the negative impacts the development would have on the future development of parklands in this stretch of the LA River," said NRDC attorney Damon Nagami in a blog post. "As we explained previously, the proposed luxury lofts did not provide nearly enough affordable housing to address the city’s affordability crisis. The project also would have had major traffic impacts in this area, which is deprived of reliable public transportation."

Boyle Heights

The former Sears store that closed last year could be turned into what the owner calls a life rebuilding center for the homeless, ABC7 reported. The landmark building at Olympic Boulevard and Soto Street and the 26 acres surrounding it would house 5,500 people and include a medical clinic, mental health support and job training. Owner Izek Shomof and his family would spend $400 million on the project, then lease the complex to the City of L.A. for about $23 million a year. Shomof had planned to develop the historic landmark for housing and commercial and creative office space.

East Hollywood

Plans have been approved to replace three multi-family structures at 4629-4651 West Maubert Ave. with an eight-story apartment building bearing 153 residential units.

Echo Park

The Citibank building - the tallest building in the neighborhood - has been sold. The eight-story building was purchased for $51 million by a real estate investment trust called CMCT and a co-investor. The company plans to upgrade the building topped by a helipad into creative office space for entertainment, media and tech companies. The seller was Foursquare Church, the evangelical Pentecostal Christian denomination founded by preacher Aimee Semple McPherson.

The Planning Commission upheld approval of a small mixed-use building at 1449-1451 Echo Park Ave. in response to an appeal from a neighboring property owner, Urbanize reported. Developers plan to replace a triplex (with two units built in 1915 and one unit from 1924) with a four-story building that includes 27 apartments and 210 square feet of ground-floor commercial space.

The Cultural Heritage Commission voted to consider the historic landmark nomination for the Queen of Elysian Heights. The commission will review the nomination and arrange a site visit before deciding.

Eagle Rock

The building of 48 “tiny homes” across from the Eagle Rock Recreation Center has been bedeviled by construction, permit issues, and staffing shortages. That delayed the opening so far by about three months, the University Times reported. The Figueroa Street project broke ground in September and was supposed to be completed in December. The expected opening date is now the beginning of March. The UT noted that each 8-by-8-foot cabin takes less than an hour to build.

Garvanza

The Cultural Heritage Commission has recommended declaring the 136-year-old Throop House a historic monument. The matter now goes to the City Council for a final decision.

Silver Lake

Brent Kutzle, bassist and cellist for OneRepublic, listed his 5-bedroom compound on Waterloo Street for $3.5 million, Dirt reported. He bought the home only three years ago for $2.425 million, Dirt said. The rock musician has already moved to another 5-bedroom home, on Baxter Street, which he bought more than a year ago for $5.7 million, Dirt said.

The Cultural Heritage Commission has voted to consider the nomination for the Oliver House on Micheltorena Street to become a historic monument. The commission will review the nomination and arrange a site visit of the home designed by R.M. Schindler before deciding.