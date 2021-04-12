Eastside Real Estate & Development News

A round up the latest real estate news.

Echo Park

A tiny home village for homeless residents is taking shape at Alvarado Street and Scott Avenue, and should be completed on June 10 if not earlier, The Eastsider reported. The village's 38 cabin-like structures will contain a total of 74 beds. The prefabricated units are made off-site by a company called Pallet. Each cabin has a total of 64 square feet - eight by eight. The pre-fabricated shelters, which don't include bathrooms, can be assembled in less than an hour, according to the Pallet website.

The lease at Baby Blues on Sunset -- the Southern-inspired barbecue that opened four years ago next to Taix French restaurant -- is up for grabs, The Eastsider reported. The rental listing describes Baby Blues as a turnkey restaurant, with about 1,335 square feet of space, and seven years remaining on the lease. Rent on the Sunset Boulevard space is $7,436. The business itself has been doing well, according to Leslie Haro, vice president of Urbanlime Real Estate, which is handing the listing. But the owner no longer wants to keep shuttling across town between Echo Park and his other Southern California location, out in Venice, Haro said.

Haro also said the Brite Spot diner across the street on Sunset will keep the same name, even though it's seeking a new tenant. Her company, Urbanlime, is also handling that listing. The landmark diner has undergone several ownership and menu changes in recent years as well as extensive remodeling, and has been closed for the most part since the pandemic began. But the owner of the Brite Spot's building wants the business to remain as the Brite Spot, Haro said.

East Hollywood

A multi-family residential project is ready to break ground near the intersection of Melrose and Vermont Avenues, now that the developer has secured a $13.3-million construction loan, Urbanize reported. Two single-family residences on the 600 block of N. Juanita Avenue are to be replaced by a four-story building with 33 apartments. Construction is expected to be completed in late 2022.

Los Feliz

A mixed-use development planned for the corner of Franklin and Western Avenues has secured $35 million in financing, according to the Los Angeles Business Journal. The five-story building will have 87 residential units and 6,000 square feet of ground-level retail. Construction is scheduled to be done by the end of 2022.

The highest-price home sale last week on the Eastside was a 4-bedroom/4.5-bathroom Spanish-style estate on Aberdeen Avenue, according to Redfin. The home sold for $4,75 million - $355,000 above the most recent asking price, and a 33% more that its 2017 sale price. Built in 1925, the 4,047-square-foot home occupies a quarter-acre near the southern edge of Griffith Park. With that much land, the home has a full-size yard and a pool that's secluded from the main house. Floor plans also include a podcast studio.

