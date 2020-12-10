Now Asking Cover

If your house-buying budget is $500,000 max, here are three properties in your price range:

Small home on a big lot: Hilltop home with 2-bedrooms, 2-bathrooms and long driveway. Asking $489,000.

Sold-As-Is property: 2-bedroom home with recently upgraded windows, cabinets, flooring and bathroom. Asking $499,000.

Short sale: 3-bedroom hillside home with 3 decks, front balcony, and one car detached garage. Foundation repairs needed. Asking $500,000.

Which home is worth the investment?

