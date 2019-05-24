Weekend Open Houses $420,000 El Sereno Spanish, $700,000 Garvanza Craftsman, $1.11 million Atwater Village 3-bedroom Barry Lank 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Search our sponsored Open House Calendar listings below or click on the neighborhood links for more properties. More Open HousesSilver Lake AreaHighland Park & Hermon AreaElysian Valley, Lincoln Heights & Montecito Heights AreaEl Sereno AreaEcho Park Area East Los Angeles AreaEagle Rock AreaCypress Park, Glassell Park & Mount Washington AreaBoyle Heights AreaAtwater Village Area More Real Estate Stories Submit a Tip, Photo or Suggestion Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Open Houses Real Estate Atwater Village, Los Angeles Garvanza, Los Angeles Neighborhood News Alerts Newsletters Select the email newsletters you want, enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Real Estate Monday Start off the week with the latest Eastside real estate news Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. The Latest Howdy, Lowboy; Ototo opens, Lot 1 closes; and national acclaim for Konbi Eagle Rock school honored; Jackie Goldberg goes after charters; a Brad Pitt memory of Echo Park $420,000 El Sereno Spanish, $700,000 Garvanza Craftsman, $1.11 million Atwater Village 3-bedroom Nightclub shake up | Howdy, Lowboy | Spotlight on "Cheese Grater" apartments Detours Ahead: Bridge construction turns L.A. River path into obstacle course K-Pop Night; Evergreen Cemetery Tour; Eagle Rock Gospel Singers & more to do this weekend Occidental College makes its York Boulevard debut with a new arts center Open House Calendar Eastside Marketplace Browse by category Business DirectoryClasses & WorkshopsDiscounts & DealsItems for SaleJobsRestaurant & Bar Guide Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesEcho Park nightclubs being taken over by Live NationUp in Mount Washington, Down in Atwater Village: An update on neighborhood crime ratesFilm fans seek a second act for a former Eagle Rock movie houseArmed robbers accost Los Feliz motorist, passengerLos Feliz 'murder house' back on the market; record high Elysian Valley home sale; small lot projects coming to Boyle HeightsGarvanza development shows how to add new housing while preserving the pastEast Hollywood drive-by shooting leaves cyclist injuredEagle Rock unleashes its new dog parkSilver Lake's Rowena road diet and bike lanes win support from councilmanDetours Ahead: Bridge construction turns L.A. River path into obstacle course Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSilver Lake's Rowena road diet and bike lanes win support from councilman (2)Film fans seek a second act for a former Eagle Rock movie house (1)Will a Los Feliz vegan burger stand survive where so many others have failed? (1)More than 70 units of housing in the works for Echo Park block (1)Small brush fire breaks out in Elysian Park near freeway lanes (1)Can Confluence Park begin to grow again? (1)Plans for a new Elysian Heights home spark a battle over Kite Hill (1)Up in Mount Washington, Down in Atwater Village: An update on neighborhood crime rates (1)East L.A streets may see more "No Parking" signs and enforcement (1)Echo Park nightclubs being taken over by Live Nation (1)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.