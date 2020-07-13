Eastside Real Estate & Development News

In this issue of Real Estate Monday: A trio-of 3-story mixed-use buildings are planned for Elysian Valley. A 33-unit residential project has been proposed for a Garvanza parking lot. And a Los Feliz compound of storybook like homes is now selling for $12 million. Read on for details!

Chinatown

The city is trying to take over a 124-unit residential complex through eminent domain - not to tear it down, but to preserve it as affordable housing, according to Urbanize. The Hillside Villa Apartments at 636 N. Hill Place has a covenant with the city promising affordable leasing rates, but that covenant is about to expire, and a compromise deal has fallen apart. Prompted by a motion by 1st District Councilmember Gil Cedillo, the City Attorney said the City has legal authority to use eminent domain in order to preserve affordable housing.

East Hollywood

A single-family home on a block east of the Vermont Sunset Metro station could be replaced with a 41-unit mixed-use apartment complex, under plans filed with the city, Urbanize reported. Documents are inconsistent as to whether this will be five stories or six. The lot size is listed as slightly under one acre, at 10,069 square feet.

Elysian Valley

Daily Digest Sign Up Never miss a story Sign up now for your Daily Digest Newsletter The Eastsider's Daily Digest lands in your inbox with the day's news and info Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

Three mixed-use live-work buildings have been conditionally approved along the 2900 block of N. Allesandro St. The project at 2957-2965 N. Allesandro will involve demolishing two single-family homes - replacing them with 25 live-work units and 1,640 square feet of retail space. The project at 2923-2927 N. Allesandro will require demolishing an existing commercial building, and constructing 19 live-work units with 1,071 square feet of retail space. The project at 2908-2916 N Allesandro will mean demolishing a two-story office/warehouse building, replacing it with 36 live/work dwelling units and 1,444 square feet of retail space. Each new building will be three stories tall. The owner/applicant for all of them is Mark O. Baatz of River Shelters LLC, represented by John Begin of JB Contractors, Inc.

Garvanza

A mixed-use development with 33 residential units and 1,960 square feet of commercial floor area is planned for 141 N. Ave. 64, replacing a parking lot and a billboard. The three-story project would also include property along at 6312-6326 E. Garvanza Ave. This site is considered a “Non-Contributing Feature” within the Garvanza Historic Preservation Overlay Zone. The applicant is Gelena Skye-Wasserman of Skya Highland Park Partners of Tarzana.

Los Feliz

The John A. Van Pelt Estate on Lyric Avenue is up for sale -- a 2 1/2-acre compound in Franklin Hills, with five separate homes that each look like something out of a storybook. "Nothing is symmetrical in a storybook house, which prefers to surprise occupants with curved stairways, undulating surfaces,and unexpected corners," Variety report. Each cottage has a name: Whimsy Hall, Windjammer Cottage, Sea Rover Cottage, Sea Horse Lodge, and Star Sailor Manor. The listing price is $12 million. The homes were completed by John Van Pelt, a renowned music professor and arranger of sacred choral music, according to The Hollywood Home.

The producers behind Netflix's "Making a Murderer" have listed their updated 1920s Italianate villa on N. Oxford Avenue for nearly $3.3 million, Variety reported. Moira Demos and Laura Ricciardi bought the 3-bedroom/3-5 bathroom home just over three years ago for less than $2.85 million from the L.A. Philharmonic's music director Gustavo Dudamel. The home sits less than a block away from the Fern Dell Drive entrance to Griffith Park.

That’s it for this issue of Real Estate Monday.

— Barry Lank