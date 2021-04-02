Here's the latest batch of information and news for Eastside home buyers and sellers.

News & Notes

February Results : The local and state real estate market continued to boom in February, reports the LA Times. The median price of a home sold in LA County in February was $708,500 -- 14.3% higher than a year ago.

Eastside Results: With the exception of Los Feliz, the rest of the Eastside saw prices rise, with many neighborhoods posting some steep price gains.

Here is a breakdown of February 2021 sales by Zip Code from Corelogic:

Atwater Village + Silver Lake North (90039)

Single-Family Homes Sold: 19

Median Sales Price: $1,525,000

Change from Feb 2020: 31.5%

Boyle Heights (90033)

Single-Family Homes Sold: 2

Median Sales Price: $665,000

Change from Feb 2020: 5.6%

Boyle Heights South + East LA (90023)

Single-Family Homes Sold: 6

Median Sales Price: $505,000

Change from Feb 2020: 10.3%

Cypress Park, Glassell Park & Mt. Washington (90065)

Single-Family Homes Sold:15

Median Sales Price: $900,000

Change from Feb 2020: 15.1%

Eagle Rock (90041)

Single-Family Homes Sold: 10

Median Sales Price: $1,138,000

Change from Feb 2020: 44.4%

East LA (90022)

Single-Family Homes Sold:6

Median Sales Price: $526,000

Change from Feb 2020: 0.2%

East LA + City Terrace (90063)

Single-Family Homes Sold: 12

Median Sales Price: $536,000

Change from Feb 2020: 26.9%

East Hollywood (90029)

Single-Family Homes Sold: 3

Median Sales Price: $1,180,000

Change from Feb 2020: 0.4%

Echo Park/Silver Lake (90026)

Single-Family Homes Sold: 17

Median Sales Price: $1,224,000

Change from Feb 2020: 24.4%

El Sereno (90032)

Single-Family Homes Sold: 20

Median Sales Price: $745,000

Change from Feb 2020: 33%

Highland Park (90042)

Single-Family Homes Sold: 35

Median Sales Price: $941,000

Change from Feb 2020: 4.2%

Lincoln Heights (90031)

Single-Family Homes Sold: 7

Median Sales Price: $730,000

Change from Feb 2020: 16.2%

Los Feliz (90027)

Single-Family Homes Sold:21

Median Sales Price: $1,700,000

Change from Feb 2020: -0.9%

Hi & Low: The highest priced Eastside home sale within about the past week was a 3-bedroom Los Feliz 5-bedroom with a pool that sold for $2,750,000 ($155,000 over asking); the lowest was a 1-bedroom TIC in Echo Park that went for $360,000 ($39,000 under asking).

Real Estate Reductions

$10k slice on Highland Park Modern; $40k reduction on Lincoln Heights 4-plex; $100k chop on Historic Filipinotown 2-on-a-lot

Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.

Highland Park Modern: $10,000 slice on newly constructed contemporary home with 3 levels, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and wrap around views. Now $1,290,000.

Lincoln Heights 4-plex: $40,000 reduction on multi-family property with 2 buildings each with 2 units and separate meters. Property includes on-site parking and is located near DTLA. Now $1,149,888.

Historic Filipinotown 2-on-a-lot: $100,000 chop on duplex. Front house includes 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a basement with small kitchen and rear unit includes 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, with stackable washer and dryer. Now $899,777.

Now Asking

Three El Sereno homes for under $700,000

If you are looking for an El Sereno home under $700,000, here are three properties that are currently available.

2-bedroom Hillside home: Custom remodeled home includes 2 bedrooms with built-in cabinetry, stainless steel kitchen appliances, large windows and two decks offering views of nature and DTLA. Now asking $585,000.

4-bedroom Remodeled home: Hillside home includes renovations on roof, garage door, new vinyl flooring, windows, and AC and heating. Home offers views of mountains and grants kitchen access to deck. Now asking $849,900.

1-bedroom Spanish: Single family home includes 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom and 2 living rooms plus a detached studio with full bathroom. Located near shopping centers. Now asking $499,000.

