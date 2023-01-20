Here's your rundown of Eastside real estate news.
Eagle Rock
Construction is underway on a combination plant store and coffee shop in the 4900 block of Eagle Rock Boulevard. Building permits include a greenhouse and an outdoor eating area.
East Hollywood
A seven-story building with 65 residential units is proposed for 1136-1142 ½ N. Vermont Ave., next to the shopping mall at Santa Monica Boulevard. Like many other developments near the Vermont Santa-Monica Metro station, this is a Transit Oriented Community project. Developers are asking to build a taller and denser project than would usually be allowed, in addition to providing less open space and parking.
Echo Park
A building that has served as a donut shop for decades now seems close to being sold, according to the operators of the store. Ms. Donut at Glendale Boulevard and Montana Street has been listed at $1.5 million. Donut shop owners Annenn and Sophany Nou said they’ve heard nothing from the incoming owner and have been on a month-to-month lease for about the last year.
Glassell Park
Today, Jan. 20, is the last day for the public to weigh in on alternatives for the Taylor Yard Paseo del Rio greenway. All three concepts include a river path, nature walkways, habit areas and other amenities. Two of the concept also include the remains of a rail yard roundhouse in the paseo. The final design should be presented sometime this spring. Eastsider
Highland Park
The Highland Theatre building at Figueroa Street and Avenue 56 has been sold. The buyer plans to preserve the structure as a theater and revive its apartments and ground-floor commercial space, according to broker Ara Rostamian, who represents the seller. The sale price was not disclosed, and the name of the buyer has yet to be released. But Rostamian said it’s the same person who renovated the Highland Park Bowl building across the street from the theater. Eastsider
Los Feliz
We now know who bought "The Castle," the 99-year-old art nouveau mansion that sold last week for $10.29 million. The new owners are husband-and-wife artists Jonas Wood and Shio Kusaka, Dirt reported. The seller, too, came from the art world - Muna El Fituri, an art therapist, the longtime partner of contemporary artist Thomas Houseago, and the ex-wife of the late Okwui Enwezor, a wealthy Nigerian curator, Dirt said. Kusaka is a specialist in ceramic art while Wood recently sold a painting - "Two Tables With a Floral Pattern" - for more than $6.5 million, Dirt said.
