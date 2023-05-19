Here's your rundown of Eastside real estate news.
Atwater Village
The actor Tyler Blackburn - aka, Caleb Rivers in the series “Pretty Little Liars” - has listed his 101-year-old cottage for just under $2 million, Dirt reported. The actor bought the Tudor-inspired home in early 2015 for $965,000, and has since had some work done on it.
East Hollywood
Finally, a plan has emerged to turn the former Staples office store in the 4600 block of Santa Monica Boulevard into a Filipino supermarket with at least one eatery. The applicant is a representative from Island Pacific Market, a Filipino supermarket chain that lists 26 locations, mostly in California. The former office supply store at the corner of Santa Monica and Vermont Avenue has stood empty since 2019.
Echo Park
A six-story apartment building has been proposed for a parking lot at the corner of Sunset Boulevard and Laveta Terrace, according to a building permit application. The project would include 69 apartments, eight of which would be affordable, over two levels of underground parking and a lobby.
Plans are moving ahead to build 104 residential units at 1483-1503 W. Sunset Blvd., next to Little Joy Cocktails, after an appeal against some aspects of the plan was rejected. Construction of the five-story residential-commercial building involves demolishing the existing parking lot and the two commercial buildings at 1487 and 1489 W. Sunset Blvd., while keeping the two buildings at 1501 and 1485 W. Sunset Blvd.
Los Feliz
Beck's former house is up for sale again, Dirt reported. Now owned by a couple of TV writers, the three-bedroom midcentury is listed for $3.59 million. Beck, an eight-time Grammy-winning musician, bought the house in 2018 for $1.8 million -- then sold it the next year for almost $2.1 million.
Silver Lake
A 34-unit apartment building is being planned for 1004-1014 N. Myra Ave. - a project that includes roof decks and two partially subterranean parking garages with a total of 40 parking spaces. Plans involves demolishing an existing duplex with an attached garage.
