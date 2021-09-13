Eastside Real Estate & Development News

A round up the latest real estate news.

Atwater Village

Tim Federle, author of "Tequila Mockingbird: Cocktails with a Literary Twist," has paid $1.2 million for a 1920s cottage, Dirt reported. Built in 1924, the home had recently been renovated by Better Shelter. Dirt describes the style of the home as "somewhere between colonial and modern farmhouse."

An animal clinic along the 4600 block of Colorado Boulevard is seeking permission to put up four new signs. VCA Animal Specialty Group at 4641 Colorado Blvd. is seeking a variance to allow for two 28’-8” x 2’-6” on-site LED illuminated wall sign, a 20’-0” x 2’-6” LED wall sign, and a 2’-2” x 8 ⅝” on-site door/window sign.

Echo Park

A density increase has been conditionally approved for a 70-unit residential project on the 1200 block of Sunset Boulevard. The 50% increase in density comes with a 25% reduction in the required side and rear yards, and an increase of one additional story of up to 11 feet. Six of the dwelling units are to be set aside for Extremely Low Income households.

A density increase of up to 50% has also been conditionally granted to a 27-unit residential development at 1449 N. Echo Park Blvd. According land records, that tract of land currently has two buildings - dating back to 1915 and 1924 - with a total of three residential units.

Glassell Park

Reno Wilson, known for his performances in some of the "Transformers" movies, has found a buyer for his 3-bedroom home for nearly $1.6 million, after it sat on the market for just two weeks, Dirt reported. The 2,888 square-foot contemporary on The Paseo was just built in 2016. If the deal ends up settling on Wilson's asking price of $1.599 million, it'll mean a solid profit over the $1.3 million that Wilson paid for it three years ago.

Historic Filipinotown

Fanny and Nelson Grande talk to Variety about their studio, Avenida Productions on Beverly Boulevard, where they’re now offering independent studio space at affordable rates, and building out with a green screen, a hospital set, an apartment set, a jail cell, building facades, an airplane fuselage and an elevator bank. “A lot of [other] places are like $5,000 and above for a day, which is a 12-hour block,” Nelson told the magazine. “We’ll be working with numbers under that because we want to get people in here, but also, again, we’re doing this for independent filmmakers. We don’t want to be out of reach.”

Silver Lake

Actor Finn Wittrock from "American Horror Story" bought a midcentury bungalow for nearly $1.8 million, $361,000 more than the asking price, Dirt reported. Built in 1957, the 2-bedroom/2-bathroom on Waverly Drive features an open floor plan with exposed beams and high ceilings, and sits on nearly three-quarters of an acre of land.

Things seem to be moving along on a plan to replace two single-family homes on the 2300 block of Glendale Boulevard with an 18-unit apartment building. The owner has now applied for permission to haul 11,750 cubic yards of dirt from the construction site. The four-story building is to stand no higher than 45 feet.

