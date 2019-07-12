Final New Single-Family Homes in Valley Village From $829,000

The final few homes are now selling at Gallery in Valley Village. Built by WCH Communities, Gallery is a collection of 16, small lot homes located in desirable Valley Village. These spacious, well-appointed, 3-story homes are at the pinnacle of urban living. The homes are structurally-independent with no shared walls and range in size from approximately 1,652 square feet up to 1,712 square feet of living space with 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and an attached two-car garage.

Located in a quiet residential neighborhood, Gallery is an opportunity to own a brand new single-family home in that requires very little maintenance. Designer-selected finishes include European Oak plank flooring, Quartz countertops, and a gourmet kitchen with GE Profile ™ stainless steel appliances and designer fixtures. Gallery is located just a few blocks and minutes from cafés, restaurants, and the neighborhood Gelson’s Market. It’s only a 3-minute walk to Marie et Cie, the neighborhood café, and 14 minutes to the local Starbucks. Valley Village Park is just an 8-minute walk and offers walking paths, picnic areas and a play area.

Gallery Highlights 3 bedrooms | 3.5 bathrooms

Attached two-car garage

GalleryValleyVillage.com

Gallery’s prime Valley Village location is minutes from Universal City, NoHo and Burbank, and offers easy access to the Metrolink Orange and Red Lines at the North Hollywood and Universal City/Studio City Stations. Gallery is well-located to the 101, 134 and 405 freeways.

Gallery follows Studio 10 in Hollywood, The Hampshire in Los Feliz, Panorama in Hollywood and Strata in Eagle Rock. In growing numbers, LA residents are embracing the eco-friendly lifestyle of small footprint homes, where modern convenience and social responsibility embrace without compromise. Gallery is designed by LA architect, Modative, whose innovative designs of small lot subdivisions are a pacesetter for modern housing solutions.

Hurry to Gallery to purchase one of the last new homes in Valley Village. Gallery is priced from $829,000 and located at 11594 West Riverside Drive in Valley Village, 91602. Gallery is exclusively represented by Marc Tahler and Ken Zietz of Rodeo Realty. To learn more about Gallery, visit GalleryValleyVillage.com.

For information about WCH Communities, LP and their other Los Angeles communities, visit wchcommunities.com.

