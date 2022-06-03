Real Estate Logo for website

Northeast Los Angeles

The California Apartment Association is far and away the biggest independent spender in the City Council Races for District 1 and District 13. In Council District 13, which stretches from Echo Park to Hollywood, the apartment association has backed incumbent Mitch O’Farrell. The association has also spent more than half a million dollars opposing one - and only one - of O'Farrell's challengers: labor organizer Hugo Soto-Martinez. In Council District 1,  which includes Highland Park, Lincoln Heights, and Westlake, the association is backing incumbent Gil Cedillo and opposing his sole challenger, Eunisses Hernandez.

Angeleno Heights

One of surviving homes of Bunker Hill that was moved to Angeleno Heights is now listed for sale at just under $3 million, according to Compass. The 6-bedroom/4 bathroom Victorian at 1032 W. Edgeware Rd. dates back to 1883 and is named after John Wesley Ellis, a Presbyterian minister who commissioned the project. The Bunker Hill neighborhood was demolished as part of a Downtown L.A. urban renewal project. But this house survived by being moved. Twice.

El Sereno

A group that broke into vacant Caltrans homes is fighting to stay even as a lease is set to expire soon, CBS News reported. Two years ago, the group began occupying houses that were supposed to have been demolished for the now-canceled 710 freeway extension. Two of the household have since moved to permanent housing, but 23 other households remain, CBS said.

Los Feliz

Billie Eilish's older brother - Grammy-winning songwriter/record producer Finneas O’Connell - has bought the $4.6 million ranch-style home right next door to the Spanish Colonial-style residence he already owns, Dirt reported. That leaves him with three-quarters of an acre across two lots.

A French Normandy-style home on North Edgemont Street sold this week for $3.45 million - $250,000 above the asking price. That made it the highest-priced home sale on the Eastside in the last week, according to Redfin.  The home last changed owners in 2012, when it sold for $922,000.

Silver Lake

A small-lot subdivision with five single-family homes and an attached ADU is proposed for a pair of vacant lots at 2772-2776 Rowena Ave. Each home would be no taller than 33 feet and would include two parking spaces. 

This week's featured discounts include $25,000 off a City Terrace 3-bedroom, a $75,000 cut on an Atwater Village Traditional and a $350,000 chop on a Boyle Heights 5-unit.

Douglas 10 is an architecturally-designed community of 10 luxury single-family homes with solar on a quiet, low-traffic street in the hills of Echo Park. Private rooftop decks offer alfresco entertaining and sweeping views of DTLA and Sunset Junction.

Located on arguably the most beautiful street in Atwater Village: This sweet 1920’s Spanish gem has been meticulously maintained with great care.

Assistant Editor

Barry Lank has worked for newspapers on the East and West Coasts, and earned an MS in journalism from Columbia University. He formerly produced "National Lampoon Presents: The Final Edition." A native of San Gabriel Valley, he now lives in East Hollywood.

