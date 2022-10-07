Here's your rundown of Eastside real estate news.
Landlord harassment law goes unenforced
It’s been a year since Los Angeles adopted an ordinance to protect renters from harassment by landlords, but it doesn’t seem to be getting enforced, Capital & Main reported. The L.A. Housing Department has not referred any cases to the City Attorney for prosecution, even though more than 2,330 complaints have been filed. The fatal flaw with the law? Critics say it doesn’t guarantee lawyers reimbursement for legal fees.
Rental aid for Council District 13
The City Council approved a $3 million rental aid program for Council District 13, which stretches from Echo Park to Hollywood. The CD13 Rental Aid Program, initiated by Councilman Mitch O'Farrell, is scheduled to begin accepting applications on October 24 from eligible tenants. “Mom and pop” landlords, those owning no more than four rental units plus a single-family home in the City of Los Angeles, can also apply on behalf of their tenants. Funding will come from state funds for redevelopment and community services that can be used at the discretion of individual council districts.
Cypress Park area
A 70% increase in density has been approved for a new seven-story mixed-use building at 3836 N. Figueroa St. The project is to contain 100 residential units -- 10 of which will be reserved for low-income tenants - and 13 commercial condominium units. Plans first arose in 2018, when building plans were for only five stories. But under the city's Transit Oriented Community program, two additional stories were allowed. The Arroyo Seco Alliance has appealed the decision.
Eagle Rock
Living in a mobile home - what are the pros and cons? Kristin Clifford writes in Insider about her own experience. One of the pros, obviously, is the price - just $140,000 in a neighborhood where homes typically cost $1 million. The one downside: Since she doesn’t own the property underneath the home, Clifford’s house doesn’t go up in price over time. It depreciates in value - like a car.
The New York Times visits the mid-century ranch-style home of interior designer Sally Breer and her husband Dan Medina, a general contractor. Breer aimed to make the home the “kind of modern mom-and-dad house where everything is kid-friendly, more or less.” But having lived in a place where the baby’s room prevented them from having dinner parties, the first goal, Breer told the Times, “was to get our kids’ bedrooms as far away as possible so that we can live our lives at night.”
Silver Lake
A four-story building with 14 apartments is planned for 823 N. Hyperion Ave. The applicant, Aaron van Schaik of Hyper LA, is asking for an increase to the allowable height (from 45 feet to 60 feet, four inches) and smaller rear and side yards than typically required. In exchange, two units would be set aside for low-income households under the city's Transit Oriented Community program.
Actress and designer Tara Subkoff, known for her "Imitation of Christ" fashion line," has listed her 1930s Streamline Moderne home for $3.5 million only about one year after she bought it, Dirt reported. The five-bedroom in the hills east of the Silver Lake Reservoir was last sold in June 2021 for $2.25 million according to real estate records. Dirt notes that the property on about one-third of an acre also includes an adjacent empty parcel, with a funicular rail system running between them.
Real Estate Reductions
This week's discounts include $25,000 off an Eagle Rock bungalow, an $80,000 cut on a Silver Lake condo and a $96,000 chop on a Mount Washington contemporary.
Eastside Open House
This week's featured open house include:
- Swanky and Mod English Bungalow
- Charming La Crescenta Bungalow with Mountain Views
- Iconic Montecito Heights Midcentury
Good luck house hunting!
Featured Properties
Real Estate Listings and News From Our Sponsors
Located on a beautiful tree-lined street in Northeast Pasadena, this character English-style home has been tastefully re-styled with modern updates and sophisticated finishes.
Montecito Heights sets the scene for this rare offering that features 1965 design and breathtaking views.
Perched at the very top of the Mt. Washington hills is this one of a kind escape.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.