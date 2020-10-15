If your house-buying budget is $700,000 max, here are three properties in your price range:

Lincoln Heights bungalow: 2-bedroom home with fireplace and newer HVAC close to Downtown, and Dodger Stadium. Asking $679,000.

Silver Lake duplex: Two side by side 1-bedroom units with long driveway and work shed. Asking $699,000.

Glassell Park Spanish: 3-bedroom home with large basement and backyard offering hilltop views. Asking $699,000.