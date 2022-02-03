Ready for a challenge. If you are a patient do-it-yourselfer or are working with a contractor, here are three fixer-uppers to consider:
• Boyle Heights duplex: Two units with a shared wall include 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom. Units are in good condition but need some TLC. Now asking $650,000.
• City Terrace 4-bedroom: Property features 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a large yard. Located near DTLA, freeways and Metro Station. Now asking $499,000.
• Highland Park bungalow: Redevelopment opportunity home includes a single-family home, and two illegal single units in rear. Now asking $695,000.
