Now Asking Cover

Ready for a challenge. If you are a patient do-it-yourselfer or are working with a contractor, here are three fixer-uppers to consider:

• Boyle Heights duplex: Two units with a shared wall include 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom. Units are in good condition but need some TLC. Now asking $650,000.

• City Terrace 4-bedroom: Property features 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a large yard. Located near DTLA, freeways and Metro Station. Now asking $499,000.

• Highland Park bungalow: Redevelopment opportunity home includes a single-family home, and two illegal single units in rear. Now asking $695,000.

Which home is worth the investment?

You voted:

Jesús Sanchez is the publisher of The Eastsider. He has more than 30 years of experience in newspaper and online journalism and has been a staff writer at USA Today and the LA Times. The L.A. native is a graduate of East LA College and Cal State Long Beach. He lives in Echo Park.

Tags

Publisher

Jesus Sanchez is the publisher of The Eastsider. He has more than 30 years of experience in newspaper and online journalism and has been a staff writer at USA Today and the LA Times. He lives in Echo Park.

Load comments