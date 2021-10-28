Looking for a challenge? Some fire damage doesn't scare you? Then, if you are willing to do a lot of work or are working with an experienced contractor, you might want to consider taking on a fixer upper.

Here are three fixers currently on the market:

• East LA: 3-bedroom home includes 1 bathroom, a long driveway, an enclosed front yard, and a backyard with fruit trees. Now asking $549,000.

• Lincoln Heights: Property was previously in a fire and has 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Home is located near Dodger Stadium and DTLA. Now asking $299,000.

• Silver Lake: Hillside property being sold "AS IS" features two adjacent lots with one 3-bedroom lot with 2 bathrooms. Lots are downslope. Now asking $1,379,000.