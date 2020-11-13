Eastside House Hunter Cover

Here's the latest batch of information and news for Eastside home buyers and sellers. 

News & Notes

Foreclosure Auctions: A new state law will will give some home buyers and renters a boost when competing against investors in foreclosure auctions. A renter living in the property being auctioned could win by matching the investors offer (investors usually do not intend to live in these properties). Meanwhile, other buyers who plan to live in the property will get more time to submit competing offers. LA Times

Mortgages: Banks have tightened their lending standard amid concerns about economic uncertainty and flood of applications. Zillow

COVID Impact: Renters have suffered more financial pain and job losses than homeowners during the pandemic. A Redfin survey conducted in October found that 39% of renters reported losing a job or wages compared to 30% of homeowners. “Renters who have lost jobs or wages are likely dipping into savings for daily living expenses, pushing homeownership further out of reach, said Redfin chief economist Daryl Fairweather.

Hi & Low: The highest priced Eastside home sale within about the past week was an extensively remodeled Silver Lake 4-bedroom that sold for $2,500,000 ($105k over asking); the lowest was a 1-bedroom Monterey Hills condo that went for $400,000 ($11k over asking). 

Real Estate Reductions

$133k chop on Lincoln Heights Spanish; $51k reduction on Echo Park 2-bedroom and $35k slice on Mt Washington Mid-Century

Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.

Lincoln Heights Spanish: $133,000 chop on 4-bedroom, 4-bathroom home with fireplace, large kitchen and pantry. Now asking $967,000.

Echo Park 2-bedroom: $51,000 reduction on Mid-Century style home with 2-bedrooms and a succulent garden located near cafes and boutiques. Now asking $1,049,000.

Mt Washington Mid-Century: $35,000 slice on 3-bedroom home with a pool and gazebo offering mountain views. Now asking $1,265,000.

Now Asking

Mt Washington homes for under $700,000

If your house-buying budget is $700,000 max, here are three properties in your price range:

2-bedroom Bungalow: 2-bedroom home with front balcony, fireplace, and recently updated items. Asking $618,000.

Hillside 1-bedroom: 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom home with potential developmental purposes located between Glendale and DTLA. Asking $650,000.

Carriage house: Cabin style home surrounded by trees with vaulted ceilings, exposed wood beams, walk-in closet, and expansive patio. Asking $689,000.

