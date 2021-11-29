Eastside Real Estate & Development News

A round up the latest real estate news.

Boyle Heights

A plan to convert a large warehouse on Jesse Street into media production space has received conditional approval. The 146,678 square-foot cold-storage warehouse at 2233 E. Jesse St. would become a media production studio, soundstage, and ancillary office space. As reported last June, the company behind the project, which would nearly 100,000 square-feet of space to the site, is the New York-based investment and development firm East End Capital.

Cypress Park

The former Lawry’s Spice Plant along W. Avenue 26 has become a popular spot for film locations. It has appeared onscreen as a rehab facility (in “The Kominsky Method”), a private high school (“Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story”), and even a convent (season five of “Lucifer”), Dirt reported. The former spice factory and restaurant complex now operates as the Los Angeles River Center & Gardens, under the auspices of the Mountains Recreation & Conservation Authority.

El Sereno

It looks like El Sereno's biggest center for arts and culture will end up at Woodrow Wilson Senior High. The L.A. school board approved spending $26 million on building a visual and performing arts center on the hilltop campus, The Eastsider reported. Large, flexible spaces will double as classrooms and performance areas and an atrium will display students' work. There will also be a stage, dance and choral rooms and a large digital/graphic arts classroom. Outside, an amphitheater with stage will be built near a garden. Completion is expected by 2025.

Los Feliz

Marc Webb (director of “500 Days of Summer” and “The Amazing Spider-Man”) has sold his 1920s Moorish Revival home to showrunner John Chernin (producer with “The Mick” and “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”), Dirt reported. The 4,042-square-foot, 4-bedroom went for just under $5 million, almost the full asking price, Dirt said.

Rampart Village

A community garden will replace the defunct Teriyaki House at 3560 W. 1st St., and a former auto repair business next door will be turned into a philanthropic office and workshop under plans filed with the city. The property owner, listed as CRSP, is currently operating as L.A. Ecovillage Institute, a resource center for small ecological cooperative communities.

