Eastside Real Estate & Development News

A round up the latest real estate news.

Boyle Heights

Plans are in the works to replace a commercial building along the 2100 block of E. Cesar Chavez Ave. with a five-story mixed-used development that includes 50 apartment units. Developers are requesting a plan that would allow for the residential uses at 2115-2125 E. Cesar Chavez Ave. and the 300 block of N. Chicago Street.

East Hollywood

Plans for 40 residential units at 505 – 517 N. Hoover St. are moving along, with approval of incentives for affordable housing built near major transit lines. Four of the units are to be set aside for extremely low income households for a period of 55 years. The incentives include an increase in density, and a decrease in required parking spaces.

Los Feliz

Ryan Rabin - the former drummer/producer for Grouplove - bought a 4-bedroom/5-bathroom home here for just under $4.3 million, Dirt reported. The 4,795-square-foot Spanish revival on New Hampshire Avenue dates back to 1926, and was owned in the 1960s by actor Michael Landon, and in the '80s by actor/magician Harry Anderson, according to Redfin. Like his new home, Rabin himself is a show business legacy. His father is Trevor Rabin, who was a guitarist for the band Yes, and wrote “Owner of a Lonely Heart.”

Silver Lake

A plan has been approved to demolish the residential units at 2820 N. Avenel St. and subdivide the 8,295-square-foot parcel of land into five small lots for five homes. An appeal against this conditional approval has also been denied.

