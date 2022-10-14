Here's your rundown of Eastside real estate news.
Atwater Village
A pop-up showroom of modular apartment structures is opening at the Cinnabar building and design company at 4571 Electronics Place, with a launch event on Oct. 20. Cassette, a Culver City-based modular construction company, is showcasing stackable apartment pods that are supposed to assemble into entire apartment buildings in half the time of a more conventional construction project.
East Hollywood
Plans have been approved for a mixed-use complex at the site of the former Food4Less building at Sunset Boulevard and Western Avenue. It would include 735 residential units as well as six restaurants and a grocery. Conditional use permits are being authorized for "the sale and dispensing of a full line of alcoholic beverages for on-site consumption in conjunction with six restaurant establishments," as well as the sale of a full line of alcoholic beverages for off-site consumption in connection with a grocery store.
Construction has begun on a large, permanent supportive housing complex near the Vermont/Beverly Metro Station, Urbanize reported. The five-story building at 316 N. Juanita Ave. is to have 52 apartments. It is part of the larger Enlightenment Plaza plan, which calls for a total of 454 units of permanent supportive housing.
Glassell Park
Plans have been approved to subdivide a lot at 4035-4041 N. Eagle Rock Boulevard for up to 17 small lot home sites.
Los Feliz
Fred Armisen - the Saturday Night Live alumnus who's now much in demand for acting and music - has listed his 1920s English Tudor near Griffith Park for just under $3.5 million, Dirt reported. Armisen has owned the five-bedroom on Carnavon Way since 2016 when he bought it for about $2.03 million.
A former part of a large compound designed by architect Wallace Neff is hitting the market for $3.6 million, Dirt reported. This isn't the main mansion - which at various times has housed Madonna, Jenna Elfman, Katey Sagal, and Rachel Sweet. This was intended as a guest or gardener's house - but a four-bedroom, four-bathroom, 2,834-square-foot guest house on a quarter-acre lot.
Jonathan Higgins, formerly of Craft and Bauer Real Estate Co., has joined Coldwell Banker Realty's Los Feliz office as an affiliate agent. The L.A. native was involved in $52 million in deals during the last 12 months.
Real Estate Reductions
This week's discounts include $24,000 off an East L.A. fixer; a $50,000 cut on a Highland Park triplex and a $140,000 chop on a Temple Street mixed-use property.
Featured Properties
Real Estate Listings and News From Our Sponsors
In Silver Lake this rare and exquisite property features a 1930 cottage and detached work studio in the Ivanhoe Elementary School boundary.
Located on a beautiful tree-lined street in Northeast Pasadena, this character English-style home has been tastefully re-styled with modern updates and sophisticated finishes.
Montecito Heights sets the scene for this rare offering that features 1965 design and breathtaking views.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.