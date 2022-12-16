Here's your rundown of Eastside real estate news.
Atwater Village
A new Chick-Fil-A restaurant will be constructed in the Costco shopping center on Los Feliz Boulevard under plans filed with the City. It would replace an existing restaurant building at that site.
East Hollywood
The old Upright Citizen's Brigade theater on Sunset Boulevard is being turned into office space, according to documents seeking a change of use. Once a central training ground for comedic improvisers, the 34,920-square-foot building at 5419 Sunset Blvd. would be changed from an "existing adult trade school" to general office use. The space is currently being remodeled.
A three-story building is planned at the corner of Melrose and Madison avenues, with more than 20,000 square feet of office space and a cafe. Plans involve demolishing an existing auto repair shop.
Angeleno Heights
City Historic-Cultural Monument #222 is headed for the auction block on Jan 19, Dirt reported. The Daggett Residence, constructed in 1910, is offered at $1.4 million. The Mission Revival home on Kellam Avenue stands out in a neighborhood of Victorians - with nearly 5,000 square feet of space and six bedrooms. Dirt notes that the place needs a lot of work, including new air and heating systems and updating the kitchen and bathrooms.
Los Feliz
Actor Fred Armisen bought a hunting-lodge-style home for $4.3 million, Dirt reported. His previous home in Los Feliz, which he listed in October, is now in escrow. The new home was built in the late 1920s for Leona P. Wood, a founding director of the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. Later owners included Dr. Paul DeGaston, a suspect in the Black Dahlia murder case.
The latest floor plans have been released for the landmark Vista Theater on Sunset Drive, which is currently under renovation by its new owner, filmmaker Quentin Tarantino. The layout shows 344 theater seats. In the front of the building is a 462-square-foot retail/arcade area and an 18-seats cafe. Some sidewalk seating is also planned. A permit has been approved for selling beer and wine.
Jesse Endahl, co-founder of Fleetsmith mobile device management, has bought a three-bedroom ranch house for $3.1 million, Dirt reported. The home features clear views of Griffith Observatory. Dirt said this is only one of many houses in Endahl's real estate portfolio.
Silver Lake
A large commercial space in Sunset Junction has sold for $10.9 million, according to What Now Los Angeles. The home of Grosh Backdrops and Drapery includes three interconnected buildings on Sunset Boulevard near Santa Monica Boulevard. The firm founded by Robert Louis Grosh has made backdrops for film and live performances at the location since 1934. The new owner is Santa Monica-based Redcar Properties, which has also been active with other properties throughout the Eastside, including in Los Feliz, Echo Park, and Highland Park.
A Storybook Tudor near the reservoirs has been listed for $1.69 million. The home was designed by the same architect who also worked for Walt Disney, Dirt reported. The property on Lake View Terrace West was originally the home of its architect, Frank Scott Crowhurst, who also designed Disney’s family residence in Los Feliz and the second animation studio in Burbank.
✂️ Real Estate Reductions
This week's discounts include:
- $50,000 off an Echo Park duplex
- $90,000 cut on a Glassell Park view home
- $101,000 chop on an East Hollywood remodel
🏘️ Eastside Open House
This week's featured open house include:
- Rare Opportunity in Silver Lake
- Inzio | Glassell Park
Good luck house hunting!
