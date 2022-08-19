Here's your rundown of Eastside real estate news.
East Hollywood
Frank Lloyd Wright’s Hollyhock House has reopened for in-person, self-guided tours. It had been closed for the two years due to the COVID-19 epidemic. Located in Barnsdall Art Park, Hollyhock is the city's only UNESCO World Heritage site.
Highland Park
The nearly century-old Highland Theatre building on Figueroa Street is up for sale, The Eastsider reported. The historic landmark -- topped by a sign illuminated with more than 500 green and white bulbs -- was put on the market as the theater’s 99-year-lease is about to expire. The sale involves only the building, not the theater business. The exterior cannot be changed because the building is a city historic monument. But the interior can be adapted for other uses.
Los Feliz
The passing of Olivia Newton-John prompted Dirt to look at an old home that appeared in "Grease," the 1978 movie in which she starred with John Travolta. The 111-year-old Craftsman on Kingswell Avenue is now a four-plex apartment. In the film, the property is where the movie's character Frenchy hosted a slumber party for her fellow "Pink Ladies" from Rydell High.
Celebrity hairstylist Kristin Ess bought a four-bedroom English Tudor for $4.6 million, Dirt reported. Ess paid the asking price for the home, hidden behind tall hedges in the exclusive Oaks section. In addition to serving Hollywood clients, Ess' brand of beauty products are sold at Target and have generated more than $100 million in sales, says Dirt. She has posted photos of her home on an Instagram account called The_Essate.
Silver Lake
A 38-unit residential building along Benton Way has changed ownership, according to Redfin. The 99-bedroom building at 528 N Benton Way sold last week for $10,700,000.
Sponsored
Do you own an apartment building? Need help with property management? Interested in a free valuation? Check out Tiao Properties — the #1 rated multifamily real estate company on the Eastside! TiaoProperties.com.
Real Estate Reductions
This week's discounts include $39,000 off an East LA bungalow, a $31,000 cut on a Los Feliz condo and a $94,000 chop on a Mount Washington 5-bedroom.
Eastside Open House
This week's featured open house include:
- Los Feliz Mid-Century With Backyard Garden Oasis
- El Sereno Bungalow for $799,000
- Inviting Cypress Park Townhouse
- Private Echo Park Bungalow
- Secluded Highland Park Bungalow
- Spectacular New Silver Lake Home
Good luck house hunting!
Featured Properties
Real Estate Listings and News From Our Sponsors
Clad in Japanese charred cypress (shou sugi ban), this masterfully designed serene home sits quietly perched on a large street to street lot in prime Silver Lake.
In Highland Park, this remarkable property features two beautiful detached homes on one large corner lot. Each spacious residence enjoys a private yard, and separated entry from perpendicular streets.
Welcome to 2925 Phelps!
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.