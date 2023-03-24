Here's your rundown of Eastside real estate news.
Tenants' right to counsel approved
The City Council unanimously approved establishing a right to counsel for tenants facing eviction in the city, My News LA reported. The motion, initiated by Councilwoman Nithya Raman, asks the Department of Housing for recommendations on the ordinance and program, and asks other city departments for detailed cost assessments, staffing needs, and a prospective year-by-year spending plan for the program.
Boyle Heights
A four-story, 12-unit apartment building is planned for 432 N. Evergreen Ave., which has long been a vacant lot. Plans call for 14,823 square feet of floor space, with two units set aside as affordable.
East L.A.
Irma Cervantes is 10 months behind on rent, her landlord is putting more pressure on her and L.A. County's pandemic protections for tenants are days away from expiring. “I’m left thinking, what will happen when there aren’t any protections,” Cervantes said. CalMatters has the story.
Garvanza
The G.W.E. Griffith House on Echo Street - Los Angeles Historic-Cultural Monument No. 374 - is listed for sale at $2.8 million, Dirt reported. The home was originally built in an unknown location in 1903, and hauled over to its current address in 1914. Its original owner, George Washington Ewing Griffith, moved to Los Angeles in the early 1900s and founded several banks, including the Highland Park Bank, Dirt said.
Highland Park
The building where a Coco's closed last year is now getting a Denny's. According to Google, the home of the Grand Slam will be opening at 6040 York Blvd. on April 17, but the Eastsider has not confirmed this with the company. The building once housed Bob's Big Boy and Carrows before Coco's.
Los Feliz
Colin Farrell has sold his home for the last 17 years, Dirt reported. Ludwig Ahgren, a professional gamer who has become famous on Twitch and YouTube, paid about $5.3 million for the 1920s Mediterranean, which Farrell bought in 2006 for $4.3 million. Farrell is still in the neighborhood, however, having simply moved to a larger compound somewhere nearby, Dirt said.
Mount Washington Area
The Eastsider looks at the historic Lummis House and its builder, Charles Fletcher Lummis - who came to Los Angeles by walking all the way from Ohio, and spent the rest of his life finding other ways to make a splash.
Silver Lake
The Circle H Market Carniceria and its parking lot in the 2500 block of Sunset Boulevard would be demolished and replaced with a large, mixed-use development, under plans filed with the city. The current space also includes a liquor store and a small recycling facility. The applicant is New York-based Six Peak Capital, which has recently been in escrow to purchase the 27,055-square-foot property, according to a planning document.
Plans call for a five-story, 121-apartment building with two ground-floor commercial spaces totaling 3500 square feet. As a Transit Oriented Community project, it would set aside 13 units for extremely low-income households. Developers want incentives including a 70% increase in density, a parking ratio of only one space for every two residential units, and a 22-foot increase in allowable height.
✂️ Real Estate Reductions
Here are some examples of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties.
City Terrace Traditional: $16,000 off on updated 3-bedroom
Silver Lake Modern: $50,000 cut on a 5-bedroom with detached studio. Now asking $2,525,000
Mount Washington 4-bedroom: $125,000 chop on a 1985 home with views. Now asking $1,450,000
🏘️ Eastside Open House
This week's featured open house include:
- Charming Montecito Heights Craftsman
- Highland Park Craftsman w/ADU in HPOZ
- Inzio | Glassell Park
Good luck house hunting!
