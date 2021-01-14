If your house buying budget is less than $1,000,000, here are three properties in Garvanza that are currently available:
2-bedroom Traditional: In close proximity to Rose Bowl and Gold Line, this home has a large rear yard, large driveway with covered BBQ area, and split A/C system in garage. Asking $869,000.
3-bedroom hillside home: Cottage style home with front porch offering elevated views, a galley kitchen, central AC and heating, and long car port in backyard. Asking $798,800.
New remodeled 3-bedroom: Property includes a 2-bedroom main home with 1-bathroom, and attached 1-bedroom guest house with 1-bathroom and separate entrance. Home has new landscaping, paint and other remodels. Asking $998,000.
