A developer wants to build 13 homes in historic Garvanza. Ground has been broken on a new East L.A. affordable housing project. And the LADWP is planning a $150 million for its Hoover Yard complex in East Hollywood. Read on for details.

Cypress Park

Ground has finally been broken for the Taylor Yard Bicycle and Pedestrian Bridge, which will span the L.A. River, connecting Cypress Park and Elysian Valley. The $20.6 million bridge -- which will cost much more than originally expected -- is being paid for by Metro and is scheduled to open in early 2021. The Eastsider

East Los Angeles

Ground has been broken for a 61-unit affordable housing project, which is supposed meant to offer a bit of relief in what’s become a daunting homeless crisis. El Nuevo Amanecer Apartments - developed by the East LA Community Corporation - will rise on First Street and Rowan Avenue, with 31 units of permanent supportive housing for homeless veterans and 28 units for low-income families (2 units will be occupied by managers). The project costs about $39 million and was funded in part by the Los Angeles County Development Authority, Veterans Housing and Homelessness Prevention (VHHP) Program and the Home Depot Foundation. Last week, the Los Angeles Homeless Service Authority announced there had been a 12% increase in homelessness countywide.

East Hollywood

The Hoover Street Yard - a nearly 90-year-old LADWP facility and storage yard - will be getting a $150 million makeover. Most of the old Hoover Street Yard located in a gentrifying strip of Hoover Street is scheduled to be demolished in July 2020, then replaced with a 60,000-square-foot facility with a district office building, a warehouse, a fleet maintenance facility, and even new meeting rooms that may be open to the public. The Eastsider

Garvanza

A developer has proposed carving up an approximately 35,000-square-foot parcel in the historic Garvanza district to build 13 small-lot homes, according to a filing by Ajit LLC of La Canadawith the Planning Department. The project is planned for a mostly empty lot at 616 N. Avenue 66.

Mount Washington

The Cultural Heritage Commission is scheduled to vote this week on a recommendation to declare the Hunter Ranch House a historic landmark. The nearly 110-year-old Craftsman was rejected as a historic landmark in the mid 1980s but it has received a second chance after being restored. The vote takes place on Thursday.

Victor Heights

Construction of 13 small-lot homes on 1118 W. White Knoll Drive seems to be progressing well, with completion anticipated later this year, according to Urbanize. The result is to be a mix of two- and three-bedroom floor plans averaging 2,372 square feet.

