The developers behind a giant mixed-use project at the edge of Echo Park have listed the property for sale after securing City Council approval for hundreds of new residences and a 49-story-skyscraper.
“We are proud to have laid the foundation for a reimagined 1111 Sunset Blvd.,” said Brian Falls, Vice President of Development at Palisades Capital Partners, the company that listed the property. "We are exploring investment opportunities to take this transformative project through its next chapter.”
Formerly the headquarters for the Metropolitan Water District Headquarters, the site has been cleared for a Century City-like development with several towers, two acres of open space, and possibly a hotel. It is being offered for sale along with a parking structure on the other side of Beaudry Avenue.
Construction has been expected to finish in 2028, but Palisades has not said whether a sale might impact this timeline. The cost has not been officially released, but it has been estimated at $1 billion.
Boyle Heights
The new Sixth Street Viaduct opened to motor vehicles on Sunday night. The largest bridge project in the city's history, the $588 million span stretches 3,500 feet over the L.A. River, the 101 freeway, and 18 railroad tracks - to connect the Arts District to Boyle Heights.
Eagle Rock
The Silverwood Mansion on Silver Oak Terrace is up for sale, listed as a “great fixer opportunity.” The Eastsider recounts the colorful history of the 115-year-old Craftsman.
Highland Park
Fire partially collapsed the roof of a multi-unit residential building under construction along the 100 block of South Avenue 63, The Eastsider reported. The fire was extinguished about half an hour. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.
Los Feliz
A showrunner for "This is Us" bought a 1920s mansion from the bass guitarist for The Killers, Dirt reported. The North Edgemont Street property went to Isaac Aptaker for $4.9 million. That's just a couple of ticks higher than the $4.7 million that bassist Mark Stoermer paid less than a year ago. The six-bedroom Spanish Revival was originally designed by architect Theodore J. Scott and built in 1927 for William Silverman.
Real Estate Reductions
This week's discounts include $3,000 off an East LA Traditional; a $10,000 cut on a Cypress Park TIC and a $160,000 chop on a Highland Park pool home.
