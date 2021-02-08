Eastside Real Estate & Development News

A round up the latest real estate news.

Boyle Heights

A 5-story, 18-unit apartment building is to replace two single-family homes at 2426 Cincinnati St., under a plan filed with L.A.'s City Planning Department. The 17,339 square feet of living space would occupy a 7,000-square-foot lot. The two existing buildings are a 1-bedroom built in 1914, and a 2-bedroom from 1906, according to real estate records. The property last changed owners in June 2017, selling for $452,504.

Glassell Park

The Juicy Leaf - a plant store with a specialty in succulents - is relocating to a 1,838-square-foot storefront in Verdugo Plaza, after more than four years in Highland Park. Their new home - at 2614 Arthur Street, Suites A & B - will function both as a conventional brick-and-mortar store and as a base for digital classes and livestreams, according to a press statement.

Highland Park

A new 4-unit residential building is being planned for 116 S Ave. 64. The 3,000-square-foot lot is currently occupied by a 2-unit building that lists no bedrooms or bathrooms. The existing structure was built in 1900.

Silver Lake

Two side-by-side lots where a 30-unit apartment project has received an entitlement have been sold for $3.5 million, L.A. Business Journal reported. The project at 627-631 N. Dillon St. is to be 45 feet in height and cover 22,044 square feet of floor area, according to approved documents for the hauling route. The two properties - totaling more than 13,000 square feet - are currently vacant. They were bought by MDT Properties Inc. from 627 Dillon Associates and Galaxy Commercial Holdings.

Beau Garrett - co-star on the old Bravo show “Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce” - has listed her tiny cottage on Loma Vista Place for $675,000, Dirt reported. Built in 1914, the 516-square-foot 1-bedroom - located up a long flight of steps - occupies a 2,673-square-foot lot. Dirt notes that Garrett bought the house almost 15 years ago for $466,000.

