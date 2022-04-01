A round up the latest Eastside real estate news

Highland Park

Eighteen small-lot homes would replace three single-family homes in the 6000 block of La Prada under plans that have recently moved forward. The Department of City Planning approved a request to merge the three lots into one and subsequently subdivide it into 18 small lots. Plans call for 18, 3-story homes, each with a 2-car garage. The approval is being appealed by a neighborhood group.

Los Feliz

A 5-bedroom Colonial along Los Feliz Boulevard was the highest-priced, single-family home sale in the past week, fetching just more than $5.3 million, Redfin reported. The 1920s mini-compound with more than 5,000-square-feet of space sits on more than a quarter of an acre adjacent to Laughlin Park. Among other alterations, the garage has been converted to a family entertainment center/screening room, with a complete guest apartment upstairs.

Silver Lake

Bob Weir of the Grateful Dead has added to his property portfolio, buying a home here for slightly more than $2.1 million -- more than half a million dollars over the list price, Dirt reported. The relatively modest 3-bedroom bungalow along Angelus Avenue offers 1,655 square feet of space and a "secret staircase." Built in 1922, the home was remodeled and expanded by L.A. architect Martin Fenlon in 2019, the listing said. Dirt said Weir owns several other California properties, including a house and vacant lot in Mill Valley and places in Stinson Beach and Menlo Park.

Actress Laura Harrier - Peter Parker’s love interest in 2017's “Spider-Man: Homecoming" - is in escrow to sell her 5-bedroom compound for $3.5 million, Dirt reported. That's $1 million more than she paid for the property just a couple of years ago.

Real Estate Reductions

This week's featured discounts include a $75,000 slice on a Lincoln Heights Triplex; a $100,000 cut on an Echo Park fixer and a $100,000 chop on a Highland Park Traditional.

