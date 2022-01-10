A round up the latest Eastside real estate news

Elysian Valley

The wood framing has been completed for a small live/work development half a block from the L.A. River, Urbanize reports. Upon completion, the four-story building at 2410-2412 Eads St. will contain eight residential units over a ground-floor coffee shop.

This project is part of an ongoing development boom in Frogtown. Aging warehouses and small commercial buildings near the river have been upgraded into fancy office spaces or torn down to make way for new housing.

Among the projects:

• A three-story complex in the 1900 block of Blake Avenue will include 53 live/work residences in two buildings.

• A loan has been secured to build 112-units of housing with ground-floor retail spaces on a couple of separate lots in the 2900 block of Allesandro Street.

•Several new restaurants and bars have been proposed for a portion of a nearly 2-acre site in the 3000 block of Gilroy Street next to the L.A. River.

In Other Real Estate News:

Eagle Rock

Last week's highest-priced single-family home sale was a 99-year-old restored Spanish Revival, going for $2,475,000, according to Redfin. The 4-bedroom/3.5-bathroom on Wawona Street was listed last November for $1,649,000. It previously sold in June 2020 for $905,000 before the restoration.

Glassell Park

A new two-story single-family home is being planned for 2543 N Sundown Dr. The 2682-square-foot home would occupy a 5,649-square-foot lot.

Los Feliz

A section of Mt. Hollywood Drive in Griffith Park appears in the film "Being the Ricardos." It stands in for the spot on Mullholland Drive where Lucy and Desi would meet every morning, Dirt reported. The site is an overlook where the road reaches its summit, just south of the Mulholland Trail. But you can't drive there unless you're a film crew or park employee. Just biking and hiking allowed.

The site of a planned 21-unit residential building has been sold, according to Redfin. The empty 9,270-square foot lot at 1825 N. New Hampshire Ave. sold for $2,650,000, profit of $545,000 from its previous sale price in 2018. The Planning Department approved a 4-story, 22,737-square-foot apartment building, with three units set aside for extremely low-income households.

Mount Washington

A single-family home with an ADU is planned for more than an acre at the end of Bend Drive. The two-story hillside home would occupy a 55,000-square-foot triangular lot with a pool, a five-car garage, and a total of 9,845 square feet of floor area. The applicants are listed as Bonita and Yong Lee.

Silver Lake

The public is invited to weigh in on an upcoming environmental impact report on the redesign of 116 acres around the Silver Lake reservoirs. The city is soliciting comments on "the scope and content of the environmental information to be included in the EIR." A plan for the reservoir complex has been chosen that the city says will enhance and expand habitat for urban wildlife. Details on the EIR process can be found on the city's Bureau of Engineering.

