Here's your rundown of Eastside real estate news.
Boyle Heights
Demolitions would be halted for all occupied residences in the neighborhood until the Boyle Heights Community Plan update is adopted, under a motion from City Councilmember Kevin de León. “This motion seeks to ensure that residents, especially renters and those in older housing stock, are shielded from displacement and that the neighborhood's character is preserved for generations to come,” de León stated in a press release.
East Hollywood
A senior supportive housing complex on Santa Monica Boulevard at Edgemont Street is about finished with construction, Urbanize reported. The Wilcox at 4904-4920 Santa Monica Blvd. is a four-story building with 62 apartments that will go to formerly unhoused seniors.
Echo Park
The LA Business Journal lays out some major residential construction projects currently underway in the neighborhood.
Lincoln Heights
The framing is about to rise for the huge, controversial mixed-use development at 141 Avenue 34, Urbanize reports. A red tower crane has appeared at the construction site where plans call for a set of new low-rise buildings with a combined total of 468 studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments.
Los Feliz
W.C. Fields' old house -- which later belonged to Lily Tomlin -- quietly changed hands earlier this month, according to Redfin. The Italianate four-bedroom in gated Laughlin Park sold for $9.4 million, a $1.1 million drop from the 2021 sale price. Fields lived there for a few years, starting in 1940, but never actually owned it, always preferring to rent. Tomlin later bought it in the early 1980s, according to Curbed. No information is listed about the most recent purchaser.
Silver Lake
Megan Stalter, who plays Kayla in the HBO Max series "Hacks," has bought a three-bedroom midcentury in the hills for just under $2 million, according to Robb Report. The Lucille Avenue home was originally built for a member of Herb Alpert's band, the Tijuana Brass, according to the listing. This is the first time the property has changed hands since 2001, when it sold for $515,000.
