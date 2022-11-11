Here's your rundown of Eastside real estate news.
Eagle Rock
A nearly century-old home in the 2300 block of Ridgeview Avenue will be replaced with five small-lot homes under plans filed with the city. The small-lot home would each have between 1,459 and 1,808 square feet of floor area.
Echo Park
Plans are in the works to demolish a smoke shop in the 300 block of North Alvarado near Temple Street and replace it with a three-story duplex and attached accessory dwelling unit.
Los Feliz
Actress Elizabeth Rease -- better known as Olivia Winslow in "The Handmaid's Tale" and Esme in “The Twilight Saga" -- is listing her four-bedroom Spanish for just under $6 million, Dirt reported. Since buying the gated Carnavon Way estate for $4.5 million in 2019, Reaser had the 1920s mansion done over by the Night Palm design studio.
Rampart Village
A six-story, mixed-use building with 119 living units is planned for the 2700 block of W. Beverly Boulevard. The nearly 70-foot-high structure will have a small amount of commercial space and 126 vehicular parking spaces. Permit information indicates that 11 units of the Transit Oriented Community project will be reserved for low-income households.
Silver Lake
Ari Gold - an indie filmmaker and also, by the way, the Guinness World Record holder for conducting the largest air drum ensemble ever assembled - is listing his 1920s two-bedroom home for sale, Dirt reported. The 1920s California bungalow on Angelus Avenue is priced at just under $1.7 million - almost exactly $1 million more than he paid 10 years ago. Gold has directed several films, including “The Song of Sway Lake” and his 2008 film about air drumming, “Adventures of Power.”
✂️ Real Estate Reductions
This week's discounts include $40,000 of a newly built Boyle Heights 2-bedroom, a $49,000 cut on a Silver Lake 3-bedroom and a $129,000 chop on a Los Feliz house & duplex.
🏘️ Eastside Open House
This week's featured open house include:
• Highland Park California Bungalow
• The Arquette family home in Larchmont Village
• Silver Lake Character Home with Views
Good luck house hunting!
